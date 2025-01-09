Google Pixel owners can now update their devices to the latest January 2025 patch, the company announced via its support page on Tuesday. The update, which is rolled out for the Pixel 9 series and several other older models running Android 15, brings fixes for issues related to audio, camera, display, graphics, and user interface. Further, it also includes patches for security vulnerabilities with moderate severity as well as functional improvements.

A Google community manager detailed the features of the Pixel update for January 2025 with the build number AP4A.250105.002 on the company's support page. As per the changelog, the patch fixes an audio issue which caused audio delay and stability problems in certain apps on the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Tablet.

January 2025 update for Pixel rolling out

Pixel 9 series users reported two other bugs — a camera stability error when switching to a connected camera under certain conditions and flashing lines on the screen in certain conditions. Both of them have been rectified following the update. It also fixes a theme issue which caused problems in the Pixel launcher to display themed icon colour in certain conditions.

Apart from bug fixes, the changelog states that the January 2025 update also bundles security patches for several common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE). This includes a fix for a vulnerability with the identifier CVE-2023-33111 which is reported in a Qualcomm audio component. Two other vulnerabilities, CVE-2023-28583 and CVE-2023-33038, were discovered in Qualcomm closed-source components and have been patched with the update. All of them were listed as moderate in severity.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the update has started to roll out. It is approximately 92MB in size on the Google Pixel 9 but may differ depending on the model. The following devices are eligible to receive it: