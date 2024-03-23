Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors

OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors

OpenAI scheduled introductory conversations in Hollywood led by COO Brad Lightcap in late February.

By Thomas Buckley, Lucas Shaw and Shirin Ghaffary, Bloomberg | Updated: 23 March 2024 14:00 IST
OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attended parties in Los Angeles during the weekend of the Academy Awards

Highlights
  • OpenAI has held meetings with Hollywood studios and media executives
  • The company's COO has also demonstrated the firm's new Sora tool
  • Sora is capable of generating short, high-res videos from text prompts
Advertisement

OpenAI wants to break into the movie business.

The artificial intelligence startup has scheduled meetings in Los Angeles next week with Hollywood studios, media executives and talent agencies to form partnerships in the entertainment industry and encourage filmmakers to integrate its new AI video generator into their work, according to people familiar with the matter.

The upcoming meetings are just the latest round of outreach from OpenAI in recent weeks, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private. In late February, OpenAI scheduled introductory conversations in Hollywood led by Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap. Along with a couple of his colleagues, Lightcap demonstrated the capabilities of Sora, an unreleased new service that can generate realistic-looking videos up to about a minute in length based on text prompts from users. Days later, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman attended parties in Los Angeles during the weekend of the Academy Awards.

The ChatGPT maker unveiled Sora in mid-February with a series of high-definition clips that instantly captured the attention of Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Sora isn't available to the public yet, but OpenAI has already granted access to a few big-name actors and directors.

“OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of working in collaboration with industry through a process of iterative deployment – rolling out AI advances in phases – in order to ensure safe implementation and to give people an idea of what's on the horizon,” a spokesperson for OpenAI said in a statement. “We look forward to an ongoing dialogue with artists and creatives.”

AI is a divisive subject in Hollywood. Many filmmakers and studios already rely on AI in pre-production and post-production, and recognize the promise of a new crop of artificial intelligence tools. But the rise of generative AI services — which can quickly spit out text, images, audio and, increasingly, short videos in response to queries from users — has also raised concerns about upending the livelihoods of everyone from illustrators to voice actors.

Screenwriters and actors went on strike last year in part to fight for protections with the use of the technology. Both unions later secured some safeguards for how AI is used in the entertainment industry. Media companies are also wary of allowing OpenAI to train its models on their work without compensating them. Outlets including CNN, Fox Corp. and Time Magazine have had discussions about licensing their work to OpenAI, Bloomberg has reported.

OpenAI is courting Hollywood as it tries to catch up with the competition. Technology giants Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have previously unveiled text-to-video research projects. A growing number of well-funded AI startups, including Runway AI Inc., Pika and Stability AI, are working on this technology as well.

Runway, a leader in the market, previously told Bloomberg that its Gen-2 text-to-video service is already being used by millions of people, including professionals at production and animation studios who rely on it for previsualization and storyboarding. Film editors are also creating videos with Runway and combining them with other footage to make B-roll or visual effects, the company said.

OpenAI's Sora is still in the research preview stage, the company said, and no pricing has been set.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Hollywood, Sam Altman, Brad Lightcap, Artificial Intelligence, Sora, AI, Generative AI
iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro

Related Stories

OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Said to Cut Jobs After Scrapping In-House Plan for Watch Displays
  2. Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Durability Clubbed With Unparalleled Performance Matched With Elegant Design
  3. Lava O2 Debuts in India as Latest Entry-Level Smartphone: See Price
  4. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India Launch Set for Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
  2. iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro
  3. Apple Said to Cut Jobs After Scrapping In-House Effort to Make Apple Watch Displays
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) to Go on Sale in India in April; Pre-Order Offers Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy M55 Live Images, Key Features Leak Again; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Galaxy M15
  7. Android 15 DP 2 Released With Improved Foldable Cover Screen Support, Official Satellite Connectivity Features
  8. Solana Blockchain Beats Ethereum on Popularity Quotient, Memecoins Contribute
  9. Poco C61 India Launch Set for March 26, to Come With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. OKX Exits India’s Crypto Space Failing to Meet Legal Requirements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »