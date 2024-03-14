Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Reveals AI Text to Video Generator Sora Will Be Available Later This Year: Report

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Reveals AI Text-to-Video Generator Sora Will Be Available Later This Year: Report

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said the company is trying to make Sora available at similar costs to DALL-E.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 11:52 IST
OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Reveals AI Text-to-Video Generator Sora Will Be Available Later This Year: Report

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Currently, Sora is available to red teamers to assess harms or risks

Highlights
  • OpenAI CTO said Sora was trained on publicly available and licensed data
  • OpenAI plans to add audio capabilities to Sora
  • Sora can create multiple shots within a single generated video
Advertisement

OpenAI has plans to introduce its latest generative artificial intelligence (AI) model Sora later this year, as per a report. Sora, introduced last month, is an AI-powered text-to-video generator which the company claims can generate up to 60-second-long videos, much longer than any of its industry rivals. In a recent interview, the AI firm's Chief Technical Officer also revealed that Sora can generate videos within a few minutes depending on the complexity of the prompt. The interview also covered topics such as the imperfection of the model, the data used to train it, and the possible price point of Sora.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, on the question of when the AI video generator would be available, said, “I'm hoping definitely this year, but could be a few months.” On being asked whether the US presidential election, which is scheduled for November 2024, will play a part in the company's considerations on when to release the AI model, Murati said that dealing with misinformation and harmful bias is important to the company and added, “We will not be releasing anything that we don't feel confident on how it might affect global elections.”

Murati was also asked about the source of data on which Sora was trained. The question is also of interest to Italy's data protection watchdog which is investigating possible data violations by OpenAI. The regulators gave the AI firm 20 days to provide information on the AI video generator.

In the interview, Murati also appeared not to reveal any details and just stated that the AI model was trained on data available in the public domain and which was licensed to the company. She also said that she was unsure whether data from YouTube or Facebook was used but confirmed to the publication that Sora used content from Shutterstock, with whom they have a partnership.

Sora is also a very expensive model to run compared to other OpenAI tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, explained Murati. “ChatGPT and DALL-E are optimised for the public to be using them whereas Sora is really a research output. It is much, much more expensive,” the CTO told the WSJ. While the company has not finalised a price point for the AI video model, Murati said the company is trying to make the model available, once it is released, at a similar cost as DALL-E. At present, the base pricing for DALL-E 3 model is $0.040 (roughly Rs. 3) per image in a 1,024 x 1,024 pixels resolution.

Further, the OpenAI CTO also highlighted that the company was working to bring audio capabilities to Sora, optimise the time of generation and its cost-effectiveness, and make further improvements to minimise imperfections.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Sora
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel Fold 2 Display Sizes Leak, Tipped to Get 8.02-Inch Internal Screen

Related Stories

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Reveals AI Text-to-Video Generator Sora Will Be Available Later This Year: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  2. Microsoft Working On a Foldable Smartphone, Suggests Patent Application
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Details Announced: See Offers
  4. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Poco X6 Neo 5G First Impressions
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Reveals AI Text-to-Video Generator Sora Will Be Available Later This Year: Report
  2. Apple Patent Envisions iPhone Featuring Touch Bar-Like Panel on Edges With Virtual Buttons
  3. Google Pixel Fold 2 Display Sizes Leak, Tipped to Get 8.02-Inch Internal Screen
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More
  5. 'If Our Regulated Markets Can't Compete With Crypto...': SEBI Chief Addresses Investor Migration Concerns
  6. Devin, an AI-Powered Software Engineer Capable of Coding, Building Apps, More Unveiled by Cognition Labs
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
  8. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo India Introduces Digital Self-Help Assistant for Users to Fix Smartphone Issues at Home
  10. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of March 14 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »