iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro

The next iQoo Neo series handset could sport a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2024 12:30 IST
iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro

iQoo's purported handset could arrive as the successor to the Neo 9 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 10 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
  • The handset is said to sport a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen
  • The iQoo Neo 10 Pro could arrive with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging
iQoo could be working on a new smartphone to succeed the company's iQoo Neo 9 Pro model that was launched earlier this year. According to details leaked by a Chinese tipster, the smartphone maker could be equipped with a powerful processor — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm that also powers the Vivo sub-brand's flagship iQoo 12. While the company is yet to announce plans for a new Neo-series handset, other specifications of the purported smartphone, including its display, camera, and fast charging have also been leaked.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of an unnamed smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that will sport a 1.5K LPTO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The rear panel of the handset is said to be made of glass or leather and it won't feature a plastic frame. 

The leaker also claims that the handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an unspecified secondary camera. It is also claimed to pack a "large" battery with support for 120W fast charging and feature a short-focus fingerprint scanner and an X-axis vibration motor.

While the tipster didn't mention the name of the purported handset in the original post on Weibo, it was claimed in a response to users that the phone would either be from Realme or from iQoo. The specifications of the handset suggest that it could arrive as the successor to the iQoo Neo 9 Pro, which was unveiled in February.

The company's recently launched Neo 9 Pro handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX920 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired charging. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro has an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
