Adobe Premiere Pro to Get Support for New Generative AI-Powered Video Editing Tools

Adobe is also exploring third-party integration of AI video generation models such as OpenAI Sora.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2024 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe's new Premiere Pro features could arrive later this year

Highlights
  • Adobe plans to add AI features to add extra frames to a video clip
  • Adobe Premiere Pro may allow users to add or remove objects using AI
  • The company also revealed the development of a new Firefly Video model
Advertisement

Adobe Premiere Pro could soon get artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video editing tools, however, there is a catch. There is no timeline for when these features might be integrated into the video editing software. The company, sharing its vision for the platform, revealed that it is actively exploring integration with third-party AI video generation models such as OpenAI Sora to bring their capabilities to its software. Adobe also confirmed the reports that it was working on an AI text-to-video model by saying a new Firefly Video model is under development.

The announcement was made via a blog post by the company where it highlighted Adobe's strategy for the year regarding its Premiere Pro platform. Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Creative Cloud, Adobe, said Adobe's new AI tools were "designed to make shots a little longer, add new objects or remove unwanted objects, and generate missing b-roll.” Notably, while the company has shared details about the upcoming features, it is yet to announce a release date.

One such AI-powered editing tool in development is called Generative Extend. According to the company, it can be used to extend the duration of a shot slightly by adding extra frames. These new frames will be entirely generated by AI and will give editors the space to fine-tune edits.

Adobe also previewed another feature called Generative B-Roll, which can generate video clips with simple text prompts, saving the time to scour through stock footage or shoot B-rolls.

Adobe also highlighted that it is exploring collaboration with third-party AI video models such as OpenAI's Sora, RunwayML, and Pika to expand its plugin ecosystem and add more features for creators.

It is believed that the software giant could use these models for the generative AI features mentioned above. It can also use its own AI-powered Firefly Video model, which the company officially confirmed to be under development.

Apart from these, Adobe Premiere Pro could also get an Object Addition and Removal feature where users replace moving objects in a shot, remove unwanted items, or add items in the background.

