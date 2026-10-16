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Control Resonant Has Sold 1 Million Copies, Becoming Remedy's Fastest Selling Game Ever

Control Resonant has reached the sales milestone in three weeks of launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2026 14:57 IST
Control Resonant Has Sold 1 Million Copies, Becoming Remedy's Fastest Selling Game Ever

Photo Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Control Resonant is a third-person action-RPG

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Highlights
  • Control Resonant launched on September 24
  • The game's physical edition released on October 15
  • Control Resonant is a sequel to Control, which released in 2019
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Control Resonant has sold 1 million copies, developer Remedy Entertainment has announced. The game has reached the sales milestone in less than a month of its release. Control Resonant launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 24.

Remedy announced the sales achievement in a post on its social media channels on Thursday. The studio thanked fans for playing the game. Remedy's communications director said the game's commercial performance was a “strong start”.

Control Resonant Overtakes Alan Wake 2

Reaching 1 million copies sold in three weeks of release also makes Control Resonant the fastest selling in Remedy's history. The previous record was held by Alan Wake 2. The horror sequel launched across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 27, 2023, to widespread critical acclaim. It became Remedy's fastest-selling game, reaching 1 million copies sold by the end of December 2023. Alan Wake 2 reached 1.3 million copies sold by February 2024.

Control Resonant, however, still has some ways to go to surpass Alan Wake 2's total sales, which stand at 3 million copies. The horror title reached the sales milestone in August.

It's also worth noting that Control Resonant launched in the middle of a packed release calendar for video games. Major triple-A titles like Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Marvel's Wolverine, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Silent Hill: Townfall, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered also released in September. Additionally, Control Resonant's physical edition was delayed to October 15. With the physical edition now available, the sales of the game are likely to get a boost.

Remedy Entertainment has been banking on Control Resonant to be a major commercial hit for the studio. In its financial report for the first half of 2026 published in August, the company expressed confidence in the game and positioned it as a “must-have day-one purchase”.

“Our first priority is to ship an outstanding game, and that guided how we selected the release date. We position Control Resonant as a must-have day-one purchase while also building Control into a lasting franchise. In a competitive autumn window, we believe the distinctiveness and quality of the game will make it stand out,” the developer said at the time.

Control Resonant launched on September 24 to positive reviews—the game has an average rating of 83 on both Metacritic and OpenCritic. The game, a sequel to 2019's acclaimed third-person shooter Control, refreshes both the protagonist and the gameplay style of its predecessor. It tells the story of Dylan Faden, the brother of Jesse Faden, the protagonist from Control, after he is dispatched to deal with paranatural threats in Manhattan. The sequel also swaps out the first game's third-person shooting mechanics for an action-RPG experience with third-person melee combat.

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Further reading: Control Resonant, Control, Remedy Entertainment, Alan Wake 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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