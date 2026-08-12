Spotify Will Label AI-Generated Artist Profiles With New AI Persona Badge

Spotify will start labelling artist profiles that appear to represent AI-generated identities and will keep their music out of most recommendations by default. The company is introducing an AI Persona badge to help users identify profiles that do not represent real people. Artists can disclose their AI identities through Spotify for Artists, but Spotify will also review profiles itself. The labels will begin appearing from mid-September across artist pages, Search and playlist track listings, according to the company.

Spotify AI Persona Badge Will Identify AI-Generated Artist Identities

Spotify said artists can start disclosing AI Persona profiles through Spotify for Artists from August 11. The company will also independently assess profiles where names, images and other public-facing elements appear to depict photorealistic AI-generated identities. It will begin with artists who meet specific audience thresholds, with the aim of covering profiles that attract the most listener attention.

The AI Persona label will be visible in an artist profile's banner and About section, as well as in Search and on track rows in playlists. Tapping the badge will show whether the artist disclosed the identity or whether Spotify applied the label following its own review.

Artists who receive a label from Spotify will be notified and can either confirm their AI Persona status or appeal the decision. Spotify also plans to let listeners report profiles they believe are AI-generated but have not been labelled. That reporting feature is expected to arrive in the coming months.

Spotify claimed it will exclude AI Personas from editorial and algorithmic recommendations by default. Their music will also stay out of personalised recommendations unless a user follows the relevant profile. This means that following an AI Persona will act as an explicit indication that the listener wants to hear its music.

The new label concerns the identity presented by an artist, rather than the use of AI in music production. A real artist who uses AI as part of the creative process will not automatically receive an AI Persona label. Spotify will instead use AI Credits and SongDNA to provide information about AI involvement and the people who contributed to a track.

The move is part of Spotify's wider push to provide more information about artists and music on its platform. Verified by Spotify identifies artist profiles that have been confirmed as authentic human identities. Spotify says hundreds of thousands of profiles are verified, most of them belonging to independent artists, and that more than 99 per cent of artists that users actively search for are represented by verified profiles.

Spotify's AI Credits feature allows artists to disclose how they used AI while making music, with tens of thousands of credits submitted each day, according to the company. SongDNA provides information about artists and contributors behind individual tracks. Artist Details adds information from Spotify's platform data, including release history, career milestones and touring activity.

Artist Profile Protection gives artists greater control over releases delivered to their profiles. The feature allows them to review and approve releases, helping prevent music from being assigned to the wrong artist.

Spotify also says it adjusts its recommendation systems to favour authentic human artists and reduce the presence of spam, low-effort material and other content that can be mass-produced with AI. The company has been developing its approach to AI-generated music as the technology becomes more widely used across the industry.

The music streaming app also offers AI features such as Prompted Playlists, AI DJ and AI chat. It is also working with Universal Music Group and Merlin on licensed AI-generated remixes and covers, with participating artists set to receive royalties. Notably, Spotify introduced its current AI music policy in September 2025, with measures to identify and label AI-generated music while banning unauthorised AI voice clones and deepfakes.