YouTube Music Now Lets Premium Subscribers Create AI-Generated Playlists

Google has not yet explained how much control users will have over the playlist or how flexible the tool will be.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 10:57 IST
YouTube Music has been testing related ideas for a while

Highlights
  • YouTube Premium subscribers create playlists using voice or text prompts
  • AI Playlist builds mixes from moods, genres, or themes
  • Spotify and rivals have pushed similar AI-driven discovery tools
YouTube is introducing a new AI-based playlist generator for Premium users on Android and iOS. The feature allows subscribers to create customised playlists by simply describing what they want to hear, whether it is a specific genre, mood, or theme. It is part of Google's wider push to bring more AI-driven tools into its services, as streaming platforms compete to make music discovery more personalised. The rollout also signals YouTube Music's growing focus on Premium-only features and smarter listening experiences.

YouTube Music's New AI Playlist Feature Lets Premium Users Build Instant Mixes

In an X post, the company said YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers can now build personalised playlists simply by describing an idea, mood, or genre.

The feature is available through the Library tab in the YouTube Music app. Users need to tap the New button, choose AI Playlist, and then enter a prompt using either voice or text. Requests can range from broad picks like “indie pop” or “90s classic hits” to more tailored prompts, such as a "progressive house mix for a chill party."

Google has not yet explained how much control users will have over the playlist or how flexible the tool will be. 

The rollout comes as streaming platforms increasingly lean into AI-driven discovery. Spotify launched a similar prompt-based playlist feature just last month, and services including Amazon Music and Deezer have also added AI-assisted playlist and radio tools.

YouTube Music has been testing related ideas for a while. The app previously rolled out Ask Music and experimented with prompt-based AI radio generation, but AI Playlist is now integrated directly into the playlist creation process, making it feel more like a dedicated playlist builder than a radio-style option.

The update also fits into YouTube's broader push to make Premium subscriptions more appealing. The company has been expanding paid features while trialling limits for free users, such as restricting access to song lyrics for some ad-supported accounts. Google recently claimed that it now has 325 million paying users across Google One and YouTube Premium.

Further reading: YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premim, YouTube AI Playlist, YouTube, AI, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
