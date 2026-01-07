YouTube Music users are facing an annoying issue. Several users have taken to social media platforms to complain about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated songs appearing on their feed. These songs are surfaced by the platform via algorithm, and it appears that the Explore page, in particular, is affected by the mushrooming AI music. Users have also claimed that no amount of disliking or tapping “not interested” has helped keep the synthetic music away from their feed. Additionally, identifying artists that are uploading AI-generated songs is also difficult at surface level.

YouTube Music Has an AI Song Problem

First reported by PiunikaWeb, several posts have appeared on Reddit's r/YouTubeMusic subreddit complaining about AI-generated songs disrupting their ability to discover new artists and songs via the platform's recommended feed and playlists. The lack of disclaimers about a song being AI-generated has also frustrated users.

One Reddit user u/GrammmyNorma said, “Nearly every other song in the autoplay queue is an AI generated slop song with a handful of plays. I have no idea how to fix this other than going back to Spotify. I have tried wiping my watch/search history, restarting my subscription, clearing app cache. I have probably sent 10+ feedback reports/community help posts about these issues.” The user also noted that disliking or marking songs “not interested” does not help either.

Many users have commented on these posts sharing similar experiences with YouTube Music. Some have also highlighted that the rise of AI-generated music is visible on Spotify and Amazon Music as well. So far, no such complaints have been spotted about Apple Music.

AI-generated songs have become an accessible commodity due to platforms such as Suno and Udio. These platforms have tools that let users generate songs across genres and moods with simple text prompts. Many listeners have described these songs as generic, without depth, and AI slop. One particular problem is that there is no way to tell if a song is AI generated or not before listening to it as no platform provides a label or disclaimer for them.

Redditor u/vlastawa mentioned some signs users should look out for to determine if a song was generated using AI or not. He claimed that artists that have a high volume of songs released every other day, AI-generated cover images, no actual image of the band, low number of listeners, and running an online search shows no history of the artist, are clear sign of AI music.

Notably, the rise of AI-generated songs on streaming platforms comes at a time when a large number of musicians and record labels are fighting lawsuits against AI companies for allegedly using their work to train models. On the other hand, in November 2025, Warner Music Group reportedly settled its lawsuit against Udio, and announced to launch a joint platform for song creation in 2026.