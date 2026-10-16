The Vivo X500 series was launched in China in September, and its global launch is set to take place later this month. While the Chinese lineup comprises three models, a recent rumour suggests that not all of them will make it to the European markets. Only the Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max models may debut. The leak also sheds light on their expected prices, RAM and storage configurations, and colour options.

Vivo X500 Pro Price, Colour Options

The Vivo X500 Pro is expected to launch in Europe with a price tag of EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh) for the sole configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. According to details shared by WinFuture editor and tipster Roland Quandt on Bluesky, the handset will be available in Moonlight Black and Sunny White colour options.

The leak suggests that Vivo will not introduce the standard Vivo X500 in Europe, and only the Pro models will be available for purchase.

The reported European price is identical to the launch price of its predecessor, the Vivo X300 Pro, which also debuted at a starting price of Rs. EUR 1,399. However, it was introduced in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo is also said to be planning a launch incentive for prospective buyers who register their interest in advance. Customers who register can save EUR 120 (roughly Rs. 12,800) at launch.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Price, Colour Options

As per the leak, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to arrive in Europe at €1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.92 lakh) for the configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset will reportedly be offered in Moonlight Black and Starry Gray colour options. The lighter white and orange variants will reportedly not be officially available in the European market.

For comparison, the Vivo X300 Pro Max did not have a Europe launch. Instead, the Vivo X300 Ultra was the top-of-the-line model, priced at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2.13 lakh) for the sole configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

According to Quandt's leak, Vivo could also offer a camera kit bundled with the X500 Pro Max for €1,999 (roughly Rs. 2.13 lakh). This puts the pricing of the Vivo X500 Pro Max with the bundled camera kit at par with the X300 Ultra's European pricing at launch.