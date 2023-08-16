Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report

Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report

Promoted accounts, or "Follower Objective" ads, generate more than $100 million annually in global revenue for X, according to the report.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 August 2023 15:52 IST
Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sawyer Merritt

In July, Musk said that monthly users of X a "new high"

Highlights
  • Twitter had 229 million monthly active users in May 2022
  • Musk posted in November that X had 259.4 million daily active users
  • Musk shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million

Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will no longer allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform's timeline to attract new followers, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an email to advertising clients.

Promoted accounts, or "Follower Objective" ads, generate more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 831 crore) annually in global revenue for X, according to the report.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisers largely rely on promoted follower ads to drive business on the platform and target certain audiences.

CEO Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, has been trying to rebrand the company's image since she started as CEO on June 5 and bring back advertisers who left the platform after Elon Musk's changes.

Earlier this month, X was fined $350,000 (nearly Rs. 3 crore) by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which said that the social media firm delayed complying with the US special counsel investigating Donald Trump. The counsel had obtained a search warrant for the former president's Twitter account in January.

In July, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.

Musk's post on X about the user figures came as the company goes through organisational changes and looks to boost advertising revenue, which has dropped in recent months.

Twitter had 229 million monthly active users in May 2022, according to a statement made before Musk's purchase of the firm in October. Musk posted in November that X had 259.4 million daily active users. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: X, Twitter, Elon Musk
Singapore’s Stablecoin Regulatory Framework Announced: All Details

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  2. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  6. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  7. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Get These New Features
  9. Tecno Spark 20 Tipped to Debut Soon in India With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  10. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Pulls the Shutter Down on Its Fiat-to-Crypto Platform Binance Connect a Year After Launch
  2. Baldur’s Gate III First Patch Will Include Over 1,000 Fixes, Changes to Character Customisation in Works
  3. Apple Granted Second Face ID Patent Hinting at Potential Arrival on Future MacBook and Mac Computers
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Begins iPhone 15 Production in India: Details
  5. India Second Largest Phone Maker With 2 Billion 'Made in India' Shipments Between 2014 and 2022: Counterpoint
  6. Reddit Fined in Russia for First Time for Not Deleting 'Banned Content': Report
  7. Google to Let Users Try Its AI Tool on Select Websites to Summarise Long Articles, Information
  8. Telegram Stories With Support for Editing, Dual Camera Mode and More Rolled Out for All Users
  9. Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals
  10. Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.