Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' After Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight

Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post that he was going to "focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously".

By ANI | Updated: 14 August 2023 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

X/Twitter CEOs first sparked conversations about a potential MMA-style cage match

  • Musk posted that the “Zuck v Musk fight” would be live-streamed via X
  • He said that all proceeds will be going to charity
  • Zuckerberg fired back at Musk, taking a subtle dig at X/Twitter

A new twist has emerged in Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's most anticipated cage fight. On Sunday, Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg apparently called off his cage fight with the Twitter owner. In a post on Threads, he said that he was going to "focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously".

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said in the post. Mark's post did not go down well with Musk. Taking to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Musk threw some jabs at his tech rival. Zuck is a chicken,” Musk posted. 

In another post where an X user suggested Zuckerberg was “trying to chicken out” in the fight versus Musk, the latter replied, “He can't eat at chic fil because that would be cannibalism.”

Replying to another user Musk added, “Can't wait to bang on his door tomorrow.”

As per Variety, the Meta and X/Twitter CEOs first sparked conversations about a potential MMA-style cage match in a series of back-and-forth messages on their platforms. Musk kicked off the exchange while replying to a June 20 Twitter thread where he wrote, “I'm up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Recently Musk posted that the “Zuck v Musk fight” would be live-streamed via X with all proceeds going to charity. Zuckerberg fired back at Musk, taking a subtle dig at X/Twitter, when he wrote on Threads, “Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Elon Musk, Mark Zucekrberg, Threads, X
