Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) design has been leaked by a tipster, giving us an idea of what to expect from the next laptop in the company's Slim lineup. It could be the first commercially available laptop to debut with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chip and run on Windows 11 with a focus on AI performance. The leaked images also show that the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) will sport a 14-inch display and will feature a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.

Tipster WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) leaked four images of the purported Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) on X (formerly Twitter). The images shared by the tipster show the purported laptop from various angles, running on what appears to be Windows 11, and the post is captioned "Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition" suggesting that the laptop will sport a 14-inch or a 14.5-inch screen and will run on a Snapdragon processor.

Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition pic.twitter.com/k29LupeWk6 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 17, 2024

In the leaked images, we see the rumoured Yoga laptop with a very slim design and Lenovo's logo in the centre on the lid. It has rounded edges and a slightly raised module for the webcam. The keyboard is surrounded on either side by stereo speakers, while the trackpad is quite large. To the right of the spacebar, we can clearly see a dedicated Copilot key.

No other specifications of the laptop were shared by the tipster, but this is the first image of a laptop that is expected to debut with Qualcomm's flagship-grade laptop processor. While Samsung and Microsoft — along with several other OEMs — are expected to equip their laptops with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, we've only seen purported benchmarks of these devices.

As per a recent report, Microsoft is said to be confident that its upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be capable of beating Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air, in CPU and AI tasks. The company is also said to be optimistic about the performance of Windows AI PCs with Arm chips to emulate x64 apps — Microsoft expects its emulator will offer better emulation performance than Apple's Rosetta 2 for Mac computers with Apple Silicon chips, according to the report.

