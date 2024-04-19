Technology News
  Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Debut as First Snapdragon X Elite Laptop

Leaked images suggest the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) could sport a 14-inch or 14.5-inch screen and feature a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2024 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: X/ WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) could be equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite chip

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) could feature a dedicated Copilot key
  • The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) is tipped to run on an Arm processor
  • The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) is tipped to feature a slim design
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) design has been leaked by a tipster, giving us an idea of what to expect from the next laptop in the company's Slim lineup. It could be the first commercially available laptop to debut with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chip and run on Windows 11 with a focus on AI performance. The leaked images also show that the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) will sport a 14-inch display and will feature a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.

Tipster WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) leaked four images of the purported Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) on X (formerly Twitter). The images shared by the tipster show the purported laptop from various angles, running on what appears to be Windows 11, and the post is captioned "Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition" suggesting that the laptop will sport a 14-inch or a 14.5-inch screen and will run on a Snapdragon processor.

In the leaked images, we see the rumoured Yoga laptop with a very slim design and Lenovo's logo in the centre on the lid. It has rounded edges and a slightly raised module for the webcam. The keyboard is surrounded on either side by stereo speakers, while the trackpad is quite large. To the right of the spacebar, we can clearly see a dedicated Copilot key. 

No other specifications of the laptop were shared by the tipster, but this is the first image of a laptop that is expected to debut with Qualcomm's flagship-grade laptop processor. While Samsung and Microsoft — along with several other OEMs — are expected to equip their laptops with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, we've only seen purported benchmarks of these devices.

As per a recent report, Microsoft is said to be confident that its upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be capable of beating Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air, in CPU and AI tasks. The company is also said to be optimistic about the performance of Windows AI PCs with Arm chips to emulate x64 apps — Microsoft expects its emulator will offer better emulation performance than Apple's Rosetta 2 for Mac computers with Apple Silicon chips, according to the report.

Comments

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Support for 8K Resolution Videos on the Meta Quest

Featured
