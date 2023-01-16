Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ShareChat Cuts 20 Percent of Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors to Cut Costs

ShareChat Cuts 20 Percent of Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors to Cut Costs

ShareChat joins other startups in India that have laid off employees in recent months to cut costs and become profitable.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 January 2023 12:37 IST
ShareChat Cuts 20 Percent of Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors to Cut Costs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google-backed ShareChat is valued at $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40,700 crore)

Highlights
  • ShareChat is a popular short video-sharing platform
  • The Bengaluru-based firm has more than 2,200 employees
  • ShareChat's team is spread "globally across India, USA and Europe"

India's ShareChat, a short video-sharing platform backed by Google and Temasek, said on Monday it let go of around 20% of its employees at a time when startups are facing increasing pressure from investors to cut costs.

"There is a growing market consensus that the current global economic downturn would be a much more sustained one, and we thus have to, unfortunately, seek more cost savings by reducing our team size," ShareChat Chief Executive Ankush Sachdeva said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Bengaluru-based ShareChat is valued at $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40,700 crore), has more than 2,200 employees and is "spreading its team globally across India, USA and Europe," according to its website.

It was not immediately clear if the company has updated its website since the decision to reduce its workforce.

Investors have become more circumspect of high valuations in a turbulent stock market that has hammered tech shares across the globe.

Indian startups raised $24 billion (roughly Rs. 1,95,400 crore) last year, a third lesser than in 2021, and have let go thousands of employees in recent months to cut costs and become profitable.

Last year, Reuters reported that the parent company of ShareChat has raised nearly $300 million (roughly Rs. 2400 crore) in fresh funding from Alphabet's Google, media giant Times Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings, valuing the social media firm at nearly $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40,700 crore).

According to the report, the fundraising round was Google's second key investment in India's short video space, having previously backed Josh, which competes with ShareChat's sister firm Moj.

Short video apps like Moj and Josh shot up in popularity after India in 2020 banned ByteDance's TikTok and some other Chinese apps following a border clash with China.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ShareChat
Bitcoin Price Rises to $21,075, Highest Value in Months; Ethereum and Most Altcoins Follow Suit
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: All Things Phone

Related Stories

ShareChat Cuts 20 Percent of Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors to Cut Costs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Is Live: Best Offers
  3. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  4. The Last of Us Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leak Suggests Four Colour Options
  7. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  8. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  10. Why Google-Backed ShareChat Decided to Cut 20 Percent of Its Workforce
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report
  2. The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  3. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once
  5. ShareChat Cuts 20 Percent of Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors to Cut Costs
  6. Bitcoin Price Rises to $21,075, Highest Value in Months; Ethereum and Most Altcoins Follow Suit
  7. Twitter’s Suspension of Third-Party Apps Intentional, Tweetbot Taken Down Again: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  9. Tencent Fires Over 100 Employees Found Guilty of Bribery, Embezzlement
  10. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Promotional Materials Leak; Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.