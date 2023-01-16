Technology News

Bitcoin Price Rises to $21,075, Highest Value in Months; Ethereum and Most Altcoins Follow Suit

Bitcoin was valued at $21,075 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) on Monday, the cryptocurrency's highest price since November last year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2023 12:05 IST
Bitcoin Price Rises to $21,075, Highest Value in Months; Ethereum and Most Altcoins Follow Suit

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Olieman.eth

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $994.80 billion

Highlights
  • Stablecoins like Ripple, Binance USD saw gains on Monday
  • Tether and Wrapped Bitcoin recorded losses
  • Zcash also saw a drop in its value

Bitcoin on Monday recorded its highest price for the year so far, as the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency stood at $21,075 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh). The most widely used cryptocurrency recorded a profit of around two percent on both, national and international exchanges. Over the weekend, BTC swelled to its highest price in the last three months by $2,308 (roughly Rs. 1.8 lakh). Stablecoins and memecoins also recorded notable profits over the past 24 hours. However, some altcoins saw their value fall on Monday.

Ethereum followed Bitcoin on the profit trail. With a growth of 2.64 percent, ETH prices touched $1,566 (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakh) after weeks of facing market resistance. ETH prices spiked by $160 (roughly Rs. 13,008) in the last three days.

Other altcoins saw their values rise on Monday, including Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot.

Meanwhile stablecoins such as USD Coin, Ripple, andBinance USD also recorded profits today.

Both memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also opened trading with minor, but significant profits.

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Edul Patel, the CEO of crypto investment platform Mudrex spelled changes in the global market segment, that contributed to cryptocurrencies witnessing a string of losses and recording profits.

“The gains came after a report on consumer prices showed a decline in January inflation numbers last week. This price movement is seen as a sign of recovery and is expected to continue. The Federal Reserve is also likely to reduce interest rate increases,” Patel said.

The overall crypto market valuation grew by 2.04 percent in the last 24 hours. It had hovered close to the mark of $810 billion (roughly Rs. 65,90,038 crore) in the beginning of 2023, now stands at $994.80 billion (roughly Rs. 80,87,034 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, only ten cryptocurrencies reflected losses on Gadgets 360's crypto price tacker today.

With very small dips, Tether, Wrapped Bitcoin, Monero, Cronos, and Zcash remained on the loss-making side of the price charts.

The volatility of the crypto sector has been a matter of concern for several nations. Countries like India, the UK, and the US are working on formulating such laws, that make the market more stable. 

India, that will get its annual budget for this year in February, has been expecting guidelines around engaging with the crypto sector for over a year now. 

Ahead of the budget announcement however, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has equated investing in the crypto sector next to gambling. 

"Every asset, every financial product has to have some underlying (value) but in the case of crypto there is no underlying and the increase in the market price of cryptos, is based on make-believe. So anything without any underlying, whose value is dependent entirely on make-believe, is nothing but 100 per cent speculation or to put it very bluntly, it is gambling," said Das, while backing a ban on the crypto sector. 

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Cronos, Zcash, Monero
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter’s Suspension of Third-Party Apps Intentional, Tweetbot Taken Down Again: Report
Featured video of the day
CES and Auto Expo 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Rises to $21,075, Highest Value in Months; Ethereum and Most Altcoins Follow Suit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Is Live: Best Offers
  3. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  4. The Last of Us Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leak Suggests Four Colour Options
  7. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  8. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  10. Why Google-Backed ShareChat Decided to Cut 20 Percent of Its Workforce
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report
  2. The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  3. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once
  5. ShareChat Cuts 20 Percent of Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors to Cut Costs
  6. Bitcoin Price Rises to $21,075, Highest Value in Months; Ethereum and Most Altcoins Follow Suit
  7. Twitter’s Suspension of Third-Party Apps Intentional, Tweetbot Taken Down Again: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  9. Tencent Fires Over 100 Employees Found Guilty of Bribery, Embezzlement
  10. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Promotional Materials Leak; Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.