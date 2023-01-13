Google Chrome for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS has started to receive a new Beta update. The Google Chrome 110 Beta update sees general improvements and fixes along with a couple of new features being introduced. Google Chrome 110 Beta will feature added settings options on Google Translate for Chrome, and improved web app launch behaviour on desktops, amongst other additions.

Google Chrome has received its first update that follows the newly announced early access beta rollout schedule. The newly introduced rollout schedule sees an early access beta version release, followed by an early access stable update a week before the wider fully stable release.

In this regard, Google Chrome 110 beta version has been released by Google for Android, iOS, ChromeOS, ChromeOS Flex, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The Alphabet-owned search giant announced the new Google Chrome 110 beta channel update through an official blog post, while also listing out the major improvements, fixes, and additions made on the latest release.

Google Chrome's translation settings are set to improve on Chrome 110 with the latest early access beta version including new settings options that allow for an always or never translate toggle for different languages. These settings will be made available within the browser's settings menu at the address chrome://settings/language.

Desktop apps across Windows, Mac, and Linux see an improvement in web app launch behaviour, which will allow users to launch web apps on desktops in two ways — through a new window or through an already opened web app window.

Google Chrome users can now also implement CSS code that will allow for initial letters to appear in large fonts. A new CSS class also makes it easier for developers to utilise styling control elements in picture-picture videos and other media elements. A new Web Audio API has also been introduced that will allow users to choose their preferred audio output device.

Users wishing to install the latest Google Chrome 110 update may do so by heading to Google's official website or the Google Play Store on mobile devices.

