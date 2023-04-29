Twitter to Take 10 Percent Cut on Content Subscriptions After 12 Months

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

He had also said that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months on content subscriptions.

Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run up to his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,59,700 crore) acquisition that closed in October.

He added that the company's cut from subscriptions on iOS and Android platforms will drop to 15 percent in the second year from 30 percent in the first.

A few days back, Musk also has made an important announcement regarding the blue tick verified accounts on Twitter. In a series of updates that Musk has introduced to Twitter after his takeover, he has also added a pointer to his updates about getting verified accounts prioritised.

After Twitter began removing blue ticks from the accounts of several celebrities and famous personalities, only those account which paid for the blue tick could be seen as verified. However, as multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement from Musk will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.