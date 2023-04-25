Technology News

Twitter Blue Subscribers' Verified Accounts Are Now 'Prioritised', Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk had promised that Twitter users who subscribe to the platform's premium service would be prioritised in replies and could participate in polls.

By Agencies | Updated: 25 April 2023 17:50 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks last year

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made an important announcement regarding the accounts which are blue tick verified. The changes which Musk has made on Twitter after his takeover have been wide-ranging. Adding another pointer to his updates is about getting verified accounts prioritised. The information came on Tuesday as Elon Musk tweeted, "Verified accounts are now prioritised".

Due to the recent development, several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. As multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

Over the weekend, Twitter restored verification badges on several high-profile celebrity accounts with millions of followers, just days after the microblogging platform culled the legacy blue checkmarks for non-paying users.

The move assumes significance as Indian celebrities and top politicians from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts this week after Elon Musk-led microblogging site started removing checkmark icons from accounts that did not pay a subscription fee.

The coveted blue ticks have now made a surprising comeback on accounts of these celebrities. Top cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli who lost the blue tick mark on their Twitter handles, have also got them back.

