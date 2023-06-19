Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Video App for Smart TVs Is ‘Coming’ as Platform Plans to Focus on Video Content

Elon Musk Says Twitter Video App for Smart TVs Is ‘Coming’ as Platform Plans to Focus on Video Content

New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation last week laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 June 2023 11:09 IST
Elon Musk Says Twitter Video App for Smart TVs Is ‘Coming’ as Platform Plans to Focus on Video Content

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Musk did not share any details on when the app would go live

Highlights
  • Twitter intends to grow video content on the platform
  • The site is focusing on creator and commerce partnerships
  • Musk wants to expand the company’s business beyond digital advertising

A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.

In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming".

New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters.

One slide of the presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10 percent of time spent on Twitter.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show earlier this month on the platform called "Tucker on Twitter." Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

Yaccarino, who started as CEO on June 5, told Twitter investors last week that the company was in early conversations with political and entertainment figures, payments services and news and media publishers on potential partnerships, said a source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private investor call.

Yaccarino told investors that ad spending in several advertiser categories is now up at least 40 percent year-over-year, including health, consumer packaged goods and financial services, the source said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Twitter Video App, Smart TV, Linda Yaccarino
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses, Stablecoins and Memecoins Relish Gains

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Twitter Video App for Smart TVs Is ‘Coming’ as Platform Plans to Focus on Video Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  4. Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  7. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  8. OnePlus Road Trip (2023): A Peek Inside OnePlus’ Showcase on Wheels
  9. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Debuts: Check Price
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing Video Messages on Latest iOS, Android Beta Builds
#Latest Stories
  1. The Flash Speeds Into Sluggish $139 Million Debut at the Global Box Office
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and More Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images Ahead of Launch
  3. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details
  4. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses, Stablecoins and Memecoins Relish Gains
  5. Elon Musk Says Twitter Video App for Smart TVs Is ‘Coming’ as Platform Plans to Focus on Video Content
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped
  7. Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach
  8. How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Meta Lowers Minimum Age for Quest Headsets Users From 13 Years to 10 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.