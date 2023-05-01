Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Roll Out Per Article Payment Plan for Media Publishers

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Roll Out Per-Article Payment Plan for Media Publishers

He said the plan would begin next month, but provided no details on exact pricing or what cut Twitter would take.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 1 May 2023 09:51 IST
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Roll Out Per-Article Payment Plan for Media Publishers

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Several people posting on Twitter raised objections to Musk’s idea

Highlights
  • "Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public," Musk said
  • Musk has been struggling to make Twitter profitable
  • Reaction to the idea was mixed on Twitter

Elon Musk on Saturday announced a plan for his Twitter platform to allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with a single click.

"This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter, adding, "Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."

He said the plan would begin next month, but provided no details on exact pricing or what cut Twitter would take.

The announcement came as Musk has been struggling, amid frequent controversy, to make Twitter profitable.

Media organizations have wrestled for years with how to formulate subscription plans that pay their operating costs even as readers have grown accustomed to getting news free on the internet.

The Musk plan raises questions about how exactly he hopes to make the micro-payment approach work when others have failed.

British journalist James Ball listed several problems with micro-payment -- an idea, he wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review, that has "definitely occurred to major publishers across the planet."

Many readers will simply click away when encountering a paywall, he noted. And publishers "vastly" prefer to sign up full-time subscribers, which bring far more in ad revenue than the 20 cents or so from the sale of a single article.

Several people posting on Twitter raised other objections. The per-article approach, they said, could encourage a flourishing of "click bait," it might favour big publishers over small ones, and it is unclear that authors -- not just news groups -- would see any profits.

But some on Twitter reacted positively.

"Great idea," tweeted user Greg Autry. "As a frequent author in publications like Forbes, Foreign Policy, and Ad Astra I'm often frustrated when my work ends up behind a paywall that my followers aren't willing to subscribe to. This is the right solution."

And Carlos Gil, author of a book on marketing, tweeted: "Finally, a pay-per-view for news that won't make you feel like you're buying an overpriced stadium beer. Get your articles à la carte and keep your wallet happy."

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specification Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch: All Details

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Roll Out Per-Article Payment Plan for Media Publishers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Design: See Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Get More Skin Temperature-Based Health Trackers
  3. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  4. AI Chatbots Have Been Used to Create Dozens of News Content Farms: Report
  5. Intel Posts Its Biggest Ever Quarterly Loss as Chip Sales Collapse
  6. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  7. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Google’s APAC Web3 Team Gets Indian-Origin Rishi Ramchandani as Lead: Details
  9. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Crosses $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office Collections Hit $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Less Than a Month
  2. ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbots Have Been Used to Create 49 News Websites: NewsGuard Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Design Renders Hint at Larger, Revamped External Display
  4. EU Likely to Reach Political Agreement on AI Law This Year, Says Tech Regulator Chief Vestager
  5. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Roll Out Per-Article Payment Plan for Media Publishers
  6. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specification Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Will Soon Support More Health Features Based on Skin Temperature Sensor
  8. Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Thinner Hinge: All Details
  9. Realme 11 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Officially; Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch
  10. EU Lawmakers Struggle to Finalise Law to Regulate ChatGPT and Generative AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.