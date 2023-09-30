Technology News
  Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS Earphones With 45 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS Earphones With 45-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones get ENC (environment noise cancellation) for better quality of calls.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 September 2023 00:23 IST
Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS Earphones With 45-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones are available in Lustre Black and Champagne Gold colour variants

Highlights
  • In India, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones are available on sale
  • The earphones are powered by a 13mm driver
  • Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones get an IPX5 rating
Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones were launched in India today. The entry-level wearable offers active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 30dB. It packs a 45-hour playback time on a single charge with the case. The latest earphones from Noise get an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance. It houses quad mics with ENC support for better quality of calls. The Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones are already available for sale in India in two colour variants.

Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones: Price, Availability in India

In India, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones are available on sale starting today. The company is offering a lightning deal on the purchase of the earphones, with the discounted price of Rs. 1,699. It is available in Lustre Black and Champagne Gold colour variants. The earphones can be purchased through Flipkart, or online Noise website.

Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones: Specifications

The latest offering from Noise comes in a metallic finish case, with Noise branding on the case as well as each bud. The earphones get an in-ear design. The Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones get ENC (environment noise cancellation) for better quality of calls, with up to 30dB of ANC. It houses quad microphone setup. The earphones are powered by a 13mm driver.

With smart touch control, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones allow users to receive calls hands-free. They can also use Siri or Google Assistant, control the volume as well play music by tapping on touch-sensitive area on earbuds.

For battery, Noise claims to offer up to 45 hours of playback time with the case, and up to 7.5 hours of battery life on each bud on a single charge. The buds take up to 30 minutes to get fully charged, while the case can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 90 minutes. The case also gets a charging indicator.

Talking about the weight, the buds weigh 3.3 grams each, while the case weighs 33.3 grams. The Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones get an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance. It gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Noise Air Buds Pro SE True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Air Buds Pro SE True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Noise Air Buds Pro SE, Noise Air Buds Pro SE launch in India, Noise Air Buds Pro SE Price in India, Noise Air Buds Pro SE specifications
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS Earphones With 45-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
