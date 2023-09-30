Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones were launched in India today. The entry-level wearable offers active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 30dB. It packs a 45-hour playback time on a single charge with the case. The latest earphones from Noise get an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance. It houses quad mics with ENC support for better quality of calls. The Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones are already available for sale in India in two colour variants.

Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones: Price, Availability in India

In India, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones are available on sale starting today. The company is offering a lightning deal on the purchase of the earphones, with the discounted price of Rs. 1,699. It is available in Lustre Black and Champagne Gold colour variants. The earphones can be purchased through Flipkart, or online Noise website.

Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones: Specifications

The latest offering from Noise comes in a metallic finish case, with Noise branding on the case as well as each bud. The earphones get an in-ear design. The Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS earphones get ENC (environment noise cancellation) for better quality of calls, with up to 30dB of ANC. It houses quad microphone setup. The earphones are powered by a 13mm driver.

With smart touch control, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones allow users to receive calls hands-free. They can also use Siri or Google Assistant, control the volume as well play music by tapping on touch-sensitive area on earbuds.

For battery, Noise claims to offer up to 45 hours of playback time with the case, and up to 7.5 hours of battery life on each bud on a single charge. The buds take up to 30 minutes to get fully charged, while the case can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 90 minutes. The case also gets a charging indicator.

Talking about the weight, the buds weigh 3.3 grams each, while the case weighs 33.3 grams. The Noise Air Buds Pro SE earphones get an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance. It gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.