Apple Reseller Warns Against Using Android USB Type-C Charging Cable for iPhone 15 Series: Report

Apple introduced the USB Type-C port on all the recently launched Apple devices, including iPhone 15 series smartphones.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 September 2023 01:09 IST
Apple offers a USB 2-compatible cable in the box on purchase of iPhone 15 Pro smartphones

Highlights
  • The iPhone 15 lineup debuted at Apple's launch event on September 13
  • Users can purchase optional USB-3-compatible cable for fast data transfer
  • USB Type-C port on the latest iPhone series support multiple functions
iPhone 15 series was launched on September 13 at the Apple 'Wanderlust' event. One of the significant changes in this year's flagship lineup from the company was the inclusion of the USB Type-C charging ports, similar to several Android smartphones. However, if you are wondering about using the Android cable for charging iPhone 15 lineup, an Apple reseller has reportedly warned against this practice. As per a previous report, the USB Type-C port on the latest iPhone series support multiple functions. 

The iPhone 15 lineup — including a base variant, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — debuted at Apple's launch event on September 13. The smartphones get significant changes over the predecessors in terms of its specifications. With this series, the company also introduced the USB Type-C port on all the recently launched Apple devices, similar to several Android smartphones. 

However, if users are planning to use and Android cable on iPhone products, an Apple reseller in China has warned not to do so. According to a report on Chinese website CNMO, an Apple store in Foshan City of the Guangdong Province in China has issued an article to request iPhone users to avoid using Android's USB Type-C charging cable on Apple smartphones as it may burn the devices.

The report also mentions that several users consider it to be a gimmick to ensure that buyers purchase the original Apple charging cables, in order to increase their revenue. It is to be noted that Apple has already mentioned on its support page that users can use USB Type-C standard cable to charge their recently launched iPhones. 

To recall, the new USB Type-C port in Apple claims to provide 15 times more power than the lightning port's 0.3W of output. The company offers a USB 2-compatible cable in the box on purchase of iPhone 15 Pro smartphones. For a better data transfer speed, users can purchase an optional USB-3-compatible cable from the company's online, offline, and reseller stores. 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
