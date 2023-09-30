iPhone 15 series was launched on September 13 at the Apple 'Wanderlust' event. One of the significant changes in this year's flagship lineup from the company was the inclusion of the USB Type-C charging ports, similar to several Android smartphones. However, if you are wondering about using the Android cable for charging iPhone 15 lineup, an Apple reseller has reportedly warned against this practice. As per a previous report, the USB Type-C port on the latest iPhone series support multiple functions.

The iPhone 15 lineup — including a base variant, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — debuted at Apple's launch event on September 13. The smartphones get significant changes over the predecessors in terms of its specifications. With this series, the company also introduced the USB Type-C port on all the recently launched Apple devices, similar to several Android smartphones.

However, if users are planning to use and Android cable on iPhone products, an Apple reseller in China has warned not to do so. According to a report on Chinese website CNMO, an Apple store in Foshan City of the Guangdong Province in China has issued an article to request iPhone users to avoid using Android's USB Type-C charging cable on Apple smartphones as it may burn the devices.

The report also mentions that several users consider it to be a gimmick to ensure that buyers purchase the original Apple charging cables, in order to increase their revenue. It is to be noted that Apple has already mentioned on its support page that users can use USB Type-C standard cable to charge their recently launched iPhones.

To recall, the new USB Type-C port in Apple claims to provide 15 times more power than the lightning port's 0.3W of output. The company offers a USB 2-compatible cable in the box on purchase of iPhone 15 Pro smartphones. For a better data transfer speed, users can purchase an optional USB-3-compatible cable from the company's online, offline, and reseller stores.

