Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched in February this year. The South Korean tech giant has reportedly started working on its successor, the Galaxy S24 series, which may release early next year. The lineup is expected to include base Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. There has been several leaks and rumours regarding the smartphones, hinting at the specifications and the design. Now, the CAD renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have leaked online, suggesting significant design details.

SmartPrix, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, has revealed the leaked CAD renders of the purported smartphone. The high-end variant of the Samsung's upcoming flagship series could be seen sporting a similar design as its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). For optics, as the renders suggest, the Galaxy S24 Ultra houses a quad-camera setup, housing multiple sensors. The Stylus pen has been shown to get the same dedicated holster as the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked CAD Renders

Photo Credit: OnLeaks X SmartPrix

Previous reports have already suggested that the smartphone could sport a 6.8-inch display. The latest renders add that the model is expected to get narrowest bezels on any smartphone yet due to significant reduction in bezel size. It is said to feature WQHD+ resolution display. Moreover. the Galaxy S24 Ultra could incorporate an ultra-wideband antenna on the right edge.

The dimensions of the upcoming smartphone are reported to be around 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm, while it may weigh approximately 23g. Similar to Apple's iPhone 15 series, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also said to get titanium build, making the smartphone lighter in weight. In terms of battery, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The report adds that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to get a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies, the phone could house a 12-megapixel front snapper. It is to be noted that Samsung has not announced the upcoming series yet.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.