Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus and the Ambeo Sub were launched in India on Wednesday. These audio devices were initially released at the 2022 IFA in Berlin. Despite the Plus moniker, the soundbar is smaller and less expensive than the original Ambeo soundbar. It claims to be the world's first 7.1.4. standalone soundbar. The Ambeo Sub wireless subwoofer can be used with the Ambeo Plus soundbar but it is an optional upgrade for consumers who wish to enjoy a bass-heavy sound experience.
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced in India at Rs. 1,39,990 while the Sennheiser Ambeo Sub is listed in the country at Rs. 69,990. Both the soundbar and the subwoofer are available for sale through the Sennheiser India website, Amazon and other leading electronic stores.
The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is smaller than the Ambeo Soundbar Max and features a 7.1.4-channel configuration that entirely fits within the single bar speaker. The system's overall sound output is 400W, and it supports HDMI eARC, HDMI pass through, Optical Audio (S/PDIF), and Stereo RCA connectivity.
The home entertainment audio device also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio format. The Sennheiser Smart Control app provides access to the soundbar's modification and enhancing operations. The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus also supports Apple AirPlay 2, inbuilt Chromecast, and Spotify Connect.
The Ambeo Sub wireless subwoofer can be used in tandem with the Ambeo Plus as an optional upgrade if users want a more enhanced and bass-heavy sound experience. It has a rated sound output of 350W and can also be customised using the Sennheiser Smart Control app.
