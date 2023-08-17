Technology News
Noise Buds VS106 TWS Earphones With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Debut in India: Details

Noise Buds VS106 TWS earphones are available in Cloud White, Jet Black, and Sky Blue colours.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 August 2023 16:57 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds VS106 earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 1,299

Highlights
  • Noise Buds VS106 feature a 40ms ultra-low latency mode
  • The earphones come with fast charging support
  • Noise Buds VS106 offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Noise has launched a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India called the Buds VS106. They come with quad mic and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. Priced under Rs. 1,500, the new affordable TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Instacharge technology for fast charging. They are claimed to offer up to 200 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. The earphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and come equipped with a 10mm driver.

Noise Buds VS106 price, availability

Noise Buds VS106 earphones have been launched at a special price of Rs. 1,299 in India. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store. The true wireless earphones come in three different colour options, namely Cloud White, Jet Black, and Sky Blue.

Noise Buds VS106 specifications, features

The Noise Buds VS106 earphones sport a stem design and are equipped with a 10mm driver. The newly launched TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with Hyper Sync technology to offer easy pairing. For gaming, the earphones have a specially dedicated gaming mode that offers ultra-low latency of up to 40ms.

Noise Buds VS106 feature an integrated quad mic system and ENC (environmental noise cancellation) for clear audio pickup. These earphones also offer an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance. Other features include hands-free calling and support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Additionally, the newly launched Noise Buds VS106 are claimed to provide up to 50 hours of total playtime on a single charge with the charging case included. They also come with an Instacharge fast charging technology, that is said to offer up to a 200-minute playtime with a 10-minute charge. The case has an LED charging indicator and features a USB Type-C port. The earphones weigh 3.8g each whereas the charging case weighs 35.4g. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Noise Buds VS106, Noise, Noise Buds VS106 price in India, Noise Buds VS106 features
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
