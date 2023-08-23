Technology News
  Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details

Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro support LDAC Bluetooth codec.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2023 15:12 IST
Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 5 are rated to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life
  • They include support for Google Fast Pair
  • Realme Buds Air 5 come with Dolby Atmos audio technology

Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India on Wednesday (August 23). The latest addition to the company's TWS audio lineup debuted alongside the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones. The earphones come with an in-ear design and offer active noise cancellation (ANC) feature to reduce external noise by up to 50dB. The regular Realme Buds Air 5 pack 12.4mm drivers, while the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro feature 11mm drivers.

Realme Buds Air 5, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro price, availability

The new Realme Buds Air 5 are priced at Rs. 3,699 in India. They are offered in Arctic White and Deep Sea colour options and will go on sale from August 26.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, in contrast, are priced at Rs. 4,999. They come in Astral Black and Sunshine Blue colours and are scheduled to go on sale starting August 29. Both earphones will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores.

Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro specifications, features

The Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro come with an oval-shaped charging case and offer an ANC feature that is said to reduce external noise by up to 50dB with 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. The Buds Air 5 Pro features 11mm coaxial dual drivers including a 6mm tweeter. The regular Realme Buds Air 5, on the other hand, have 12.4mm drivers.

According to Realme, the Realme Buds Air 5 earphones can deliver a latency rate of up to 45 milliseconds while the Pro model is claimed to offer up to 40 milliseconds latency rate. The vanilla model comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology, while the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro offer Hi-Res audio. They also support LDAC Bluetooth codec and 360-degree spatial audio effects.

Realme's new earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and include support for Google Fast Pair. They feature touch controls to allow for quick control of playback and noise cancellation and they can be customised using the Realme Link app. Further, the new Realme Buds Air 5 are IPX5 rated for dust and water resistance.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Air 5 are rated to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life in total — including the charging case. Whereas, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, being the premium option in the new lineup, are claimed to provide up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge bundled with the charging case. Both models are said to deliver up to seven hours of music playback time with ten minutes of charging.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 5, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, Realme Buds Air 5 Price in India, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro Price in India, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
PayPal Moves Delhi High Court Against Order Holding It as ‘Payment System Operator’ Under Money Laundering Law
iQoo Z7 Pro Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Ahead of India Launch

