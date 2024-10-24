Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) TWS earphones were launched in India on Thursday. They come with an open-ear design that helps users be aware of their surroundings as these do not block the ear canal. The 11mm ring-shaped driver unit in each earbud is placed near the ear canal instead. Sony's Air Fitting Supporter units help the earphones stay in place and are said to offer a comfortable fit. The LinkBuds Open are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 22 hours.

Sony LinkBuds Open Price in India, Availability

Sony LinkBuds Open price in India is set at Rs. 19,990, the company said in a press release. They will be available for purchase starting October 24 via Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Centres, Sony authorised dealers and select retail stores across the country. The product has yet to be listed online at the time of writing. The earphones are offered in black and white colourways.

Sony LinkBuds Open Specifications, Features

The Sony LinkBuds Open sport an open-ear design and come with Air Fitting Supporters, which help the earphones stay in place. The company says that the ergonomic design of the Air Fitting Supporters offers a secure and comfortable fit for all-day use. The earphones are equipped with 11mm ring-shaped neodymium driver units which are said "to reproduce clear mid-high frequency sounds."

LinkBuds Open TWS earphones come with Sony's V2 Integrated Processor and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). They are said to offer AI-backed audio signal processing technology to help with clear, noise-free calls. They support an Adaptive Volume Control feature which automatically adjusts the volume of the earphones depending on the surroundings.

The Sony LinkBuds Open earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 22 hours, with a 3 minute quick charge said to provide users with a playback time of up to 60 minutes. The magnetic charging case has a USB Type-C port. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. They support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC, AAC and LC3 audio codecs and multi-point connectivity. Each earbud weighs 5.1g, while the case weighs around 30.6g.