Sony Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, Elite Wireless Headset With Planar Magnetic Drivers Launched in India

They were first announced at PlayStation Showcase in May 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Both devices can connect with a PS5 via PlayStation Link USB adapter

Highlights
  • The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds offers up to 5 hours of battery life
  • The Pulse Elite headset claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life
  • The two earphones will go on sale in India from October 11
Sony launched two new earphones –– the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and the Pulse Elite wireless headset –– in India on Tuesday. The earphones, which are geared towards gaming audio, were first announced at PlayStation Showcase in May 2023, and were initially launched in the US. The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and the Pulse Elite wireless headset follow the familiar dual-tone black-and-white design to match with the PS5 and come with Sony's proprietary wireless connection protocol, called PlayStation Link. Both earphones have planar magnetic drivers and microphones that feature AI-enhanced noise rejection.

Pulse Explore TWS and Pulse Elite Price in India, Availability

The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 18,990 in India, while the Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available for Rs. 12,990. Both can be purchased across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers starting October 11.

sony pulse explore and elite eearphones sony pulse

The Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset
Photo Credit: Sony

Pulse Explore TWS and Pulse Elite Wireless Headset Features

Both the Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset come with planar magnetic drivers. The earbuds sport two hidden microphones that feature AI-enhanced noise rejection. The Pulse Explore earbuds come with a case that supports USB Type-C charging.

The Pulse Elite headset sport the same planar magnetic drivers and come with a fully retractable microphone with AI noise rejection support. The headphones come with a charging hanger.

Both audio devices support multi-device connectivity via Sony's proprietary PlayStation Link wireless connection protocol and Bluetooth. The earphones come with PlayStation Link USB adapter for easy connectivity with a PS5, PC, or Mac.

The Pulse Explore earbuds are claimed to offer up to five hours of battery life, and up to an additional 10 hours with the charging case. The Pulse Elite headset, on the other hand, are claimed to last up to 30 hours. They also supports fast charging, with Sony claiming up to two hours of battery life from a 10-minute charge.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
