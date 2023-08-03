Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India

MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming-Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India

You can get the ‘Gamer Edition’ trim on any of the three MG Comet EV variants.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 August 2023 14:57 IST
MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming-Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India

The ‘Gamer Edition’ is available at an additional price of Rs. 64,999 over the base cost of the MG Comet.

Highlights
  • The Gamer Edition has been announced in collaboration with Mortal
  • It’s available in various colours and both dark and light themes
  • The Comet EV is priced at Rs. 7,98,000 onwards (ex-showroom) in India

MG Comet EV is now available in a special ‘Gamer Edition' trim, which is designed to appeal to gamers and young buyers. Priced at Rs. 64,999 over and above the base cost of the car itself, the Gamer Edition is available across all three variants of the MG Comet EV - Pace, Play, and Plush. The Comet electric vehicle was launched in India in April 2023, and is touted as among India's smallest passenger vehicles. The compact car is priced at Rs. 7,98,000 onwards (ex-showroom) in India for the Pace variant, going up to Rs. 9,98,000 (ex-showroom) for the Plush variant.

MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition' price and booking details

As mentioned, the MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition' is available for all three current variants of the car, at an additional price of Rs. 64,999 over and above the base cost of the car and variant itself. Interested buyers can book the ‘Gamer Edition' of the Comet EV online or at MG dealerships across India.

MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition' features

The ‘Gamer Edition' trim on the MG Comet EV is largely aesthetic and design oriented, with that car's features and options remaining dependent on the variant of the vehicle you purchase. The new Gamer Edition trim has been conceptualised and designed in collaboration with popular gaming streamer and influencer Mortal (Naman Mathur).

MG Comet EV Gamer Edition's aesthetics are focused around gaming culture, with special accessories and garnishing touches such as side mouldings, carpet mats, interior inserts, body graphics, steering wheel cover, and seat covers adding to the specific design elements for the car. The design cues and aesthetic will appeal to young drivers over and above the existing small, urban car appeal of the Comet EV.

mg comet ev gamer edition india interior MG Comet EV

The 'Gamer Edition' comes with special accessories, including themed mats and a steering wheel cover

 

The electric vehicle, launched in India by MG in April 2023, is among the smallest mainstream passenger vehicles that you can buy right now, and is pitched as an urban-friendly solution for beginner drivers and short runs. The size of the car will appeal to city drivers, apart from the typically lower running costs of electric vehicles.

Additionally, depending on the variant, the car is fairly well equipped in terms of technology, smart features, and having a connected infotainment system. The MG Comet EV is available in only automatic transmission across all three variants, and has a stated driving range of up to 230km on a single charge, with a charging time of seven hours for a full charge.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MG, MG Comet EV, Gamer Edition, Electric Vehicle, EV, MG Electric Cars, Morris Garages, India, Mortal, MG Comet EV Gamer Edition Price in India, MG Comet EV Gamer Edition, MG Comet EV Gamer Edition Design, compact car
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, auto, audio, video, and more for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Although originally a reviewer focused on audio and television products, he has since transitioned to covering a wide variety of topics. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on ...More
Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant

Related Stories

MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming-Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  2. Why the Government Has Restricted Imports of Laptops, Tablets and PCs
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  4. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Top Deals
  6. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine With Wet Spill Cleaning Launched in India
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Biggest Offers and Discounts
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted Online With 24GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. These Redmi, OnePlus Phones Will Go on Sale During Amazon's Upcoming Sale
  10. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
#Latest Stories
  1. MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming-Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India
  2. Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant
  3. Government Restricts Laptop, Tablet and PC Imports With Immediate Effect in Bid to Push Local Manufacturing
  4. X Now Allows Users to Hide Their Blue Check Marks After Paying Monthly $8 Subscription Fee: How It Work
  5. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine With Wet Spill Cleaning, More Powerful Laser Goes on Sale in India: Details
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Microsoft Teams Used by Russia-Linked Hackers to Target Firms With Phishing Campaign, Microsoft Says
  8. China Announces Two-Hour Daily Limit on Children's Phone Screen Time, Tech Shares Tumble
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's AnTuTu Benchmark Score Hints at Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 24GB RAM
  10. Tesla in India: How the Automaker Could Enter World's Third-Largest Market With No Threat From Chinese Rivals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.