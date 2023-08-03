MG Comet EV is now available in a special ‘Gamer Edition' trim, which is designed to appeal to gamers and young buyers. Priced at Rs. 64,999 over and above the base cost of the car itself, the Gamer Edition is available across all three variants of the MG Comet EV - Pace, Play, and Plush. The Comet electric vehicle was launched in India in April 2023, and is touted as among India's smallest passenger vehicles. The compact car is priced at Rs. 7,98,000 onwards (ex-showroom) in India for the Pace variant, going up to Rs. 9,98,000 (ex-showroom) for the Plush variant.

MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition' price and booking details

As mentioned, the MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition' is available for all three current variants of the car, at an additional price of Rs. 64,999 over and above the base cost of the car and variant itself. Interested buyers can book the ‘Gamer Edition' of the Comet EV online or at MG dealerships across India.

MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition' features

The ‘Gamer Edition' trim on the MG Comet EV is largely aesthetic and design oriented, with that car's features and options remaining dependent on the variant of the vehicle you purchase. The new Gamer Edition trim has been conceptualised and designed in collaboration with popular gaming streamer and influencer Mortal (Naman Mathur).

MG Comet EV Gamer Edition's aesthetics are focused around gaming culture, with special accessories and garnishing touches such as side mouldings, carpet mats, interior inserts, body graphics, steering wheel cover, and seat covers adding to the specific design elements for the car. The design cues and aesthetic will appeal to young drivers over and above the existing small, urban car appeal of the Comet EV.

The 'Gamer Edition' comes with special accessories, including themed mats and a steering wheel cover

The electric vehicle, launched in India by MG in April 2023, is among the smallest mainstream passenger vehicles that you can buy right now, and is pitched as an urban-friendly solution for beginner drivers and short runs. The size of the car will appeal to city drivers, apart from the typically lower running costs of electric vehicles.

Additionally, depending on the variant, the car is fairly well equipped in terms of technology, smart features, and having a connected infotainment system. The MG Comet EV is available in only automatic transmission across all three variants, and has a stated driving range of up to 230km on a single charge, with a charging time of seven hours for a full charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.