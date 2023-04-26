Technology News
MG Comet EV has been evaluated to provide a charging cost of Rs 519 per 1,000km, according details shared by MG Motor.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 April 2023 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: MG Motor India

Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform

Highlights
  • MG Motor is a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor
  • It has invested around Rs 700 crore in the development of Comet
  • The model will be rolled out from its Halol-based plant in Gujarat

MG Motor India on Wednesday launched its latest model Comet at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable electric vehicle in the country. Comet is the company's second electric vehicle model after ZS EV.

"The Comet EV is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the one million EV sales mark globally, he added.

"At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected. With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience," Chaba said.

MG Motor, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor, has invested around Rs. 700 crore in the development of Comet, which would be rolled out from its Halol-based plant in Gujarat.

Comet comes with a driving range of around 230 km on a single charge. It comes with a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery and can be fully charged in around 7 hours.

The two-door hatch comes with an automatic transmission, two front airbags and a reverse parking camera, among various other features. It is also equipped with an inbuilt iSmart system that supports over 55 connected car features and over 100 voice commands.

The Comet EV has been evaluated by MG to provide a charging cost of Rs. 519 per 1,000km, according to details shared by the company.

