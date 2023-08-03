Technology News
Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant

IBC will establish the Li-ion battery manufacturing unit on a 100-acre parcel of land in the Bengaluru Rural district.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 August 2023 14:09 IST
Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MB Patil

IBC India will establish the unit on a 100-acre parcel of land in the Bengaluru Rural distric

Highlights
  • IBC team explained the importance of recyclable batteries
  • They have emphasised the need for setting up "dry rooms and clean rooms"
  • Commissioner for Department of Commerce & Industries was also there

The Karnataka government and US-based International Battery Company (IBC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a recyclable Lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at an outlay of Rs 8,000 crores (USD 1 BN) in the state.

IBC India, President Venkatesh Valluri, and Principal Secretary for Department of Commerce and Industries Dr. Selvakumar signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the company will establish the unit on a 100-acre parcel of land in the Bengaluru Rural district.

"After the realisation of the project the state would have its second Lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility paving the way for becoming the front runner as a Li-ion battery manufacturing state in the country," he noted.

Dr. Priyadarshi Panda, Founder and CEO, IBC stated that the pilot plant in Korea is on the verge of completion and the first set of test batteries was ready to be tested by the potential customers of the company.

The IBC team explained the importance of recyclable batteries and emphasised the need for setting up "dry rooms and clean rooms" for high-quality production of batteries.

Sasi Kuppannagari, Co-Founder and COO, of IBC, and Commissioner for Department of Commerce & Industries Gunjan Krishna were present. 

Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant
