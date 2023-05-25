Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Titled ‘Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater,’ the remake will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 May 2023 16:37 IST
Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Konami

The franchise was always strongly tied to Sony, but the remake is expanding onto other platforms as well

Highlights
  • MGS Delta: Snake Eater promises to be a faithful recreation
  • Konami didn’t mention a developer name for the Metal Gear Solid remake
  • Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection announced with first 3 games

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, one of Konami's worst-kept secrets, has finally been confirmed. During the PlayStation Showcase event, held early Thursday, publisher Konami dropped a cinematic trailer revealing the new title ‘Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater,' promising a faithful recreation of the original Hideo Kojima game, while evolving the gameplay with modern visuals and a ‘seamless user experience.' The kicker here is that, despite being a franchise that was strongly tied to Sony, the MGS3 will be available on PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series S/X as well. This marks the first actual entry to the franchise since Metal Gear Solid 5, which also marked Kojima's departure from the company.

The trailer is a fully CGI-driven affair, featuring protagonist Naked Snake creeping about in the swamps and observing a deadly battle between an alligator and a massive serpent. Every other detail on the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake was revealed in subsequent tweets from Konami, starting with the promise of faithfully sticking to the original narrative, which served as an origin arc for Naked Snake. A developer name was never mentioned, but a VGC report from 2021 claimed that external studio Virtuous — best known for support work on Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4 — was in charge. It's strange that Konami simply refers to the studio as ‘Development Team' instead of its actual name — wonder what that's about.

As stated before, the remake is called Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater — pronounced Delta — denoting change or some difference without changing the core structure. “The Delta symbol (Δ) was chosen because its meaning fits the concept of the remake project.” The original PS2 game followed FOX operative Naked Snake, who was on a one-man sneaky mission to rescue a Russian weapon designer Nikolai Stepanovich Sokolov and sabotage an experimental, tank-like superweapon called the Shagohod. Gameplay largely revolved around stealth, introducing a camouflage ability that's quite handy during the forest segments, and a hand-to-hand combat system called CQC (close-quarters combat).

In addition to co-writing the story, Kojima also served as the director of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, though it's highly unlikely that he would be involved with the remake, following his bitter departure from Konami. The exit also ensured that his name was removed from all of the Metal Gear series' marketing material, after which he re-established Kojima Productions as an independent studio. It will be interesting to see whether Kojima's name is mentioned in any upcoming promo for the game, given Konami claims to be doing a ‘faithful' reproduction. It's his story, after all.

Additionally, Konami is also launching the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which includes the first three original games — Metal Gear: Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and the aforementioned Snake Eater. It is slated to release this fall/ autumn and marks the series' return to the latest platforms (unspecified).

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Stealth
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Metal Gear
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: metal gear solid, mgs 3, mgs 3 remake, metal gear solid 3 remake, metal gear solid 3 remake announced, metal gear solid 3 remake platforms, metal gear solid delta, metal gear solid 3 remake delta snake eater, playstation showcase, konami, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
OnePlus 12 Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Feature Massive Camera Upgrade
Nvidia Close to Becoming First Trillion-Dollar Chip Firm as AI Boom Drives Stellar Forecast

Related Stories

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed This App Caught Spying on Users: Why You Should Delete It
  2. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  3. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  4. iOS 17 Will Reportedly Bring a Smart Display-Like Interface to Your iPhone
  5. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  6. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  7. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 680 SoC
  2. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives This October, Gets New Gameplay Trailer
  3. Nvidia Close to Becoming First Trillion-Dollar Chip Firm as AI Boom Drives Stellar Forecast
  4. Xiaomi Civi 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Officially Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  6. OnePlus 12 Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Feature Massive Camera Upgrade
  7. Ola Electric Aims for IPO by End of 2023, Hires Goldman Sachs, Kotak to Manage Share Sale
  8. TRAI Directs Banks, Financial Institutions to Verify Headers, Templates in Drive to Crackdown on Pesky Texts
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications Tipped, Could Offer 100W Fast Charging Support: Details
  10. WhatsApp Username Selection Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Android Beta: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.