Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 to Watch Out for This Festive Season 2023

In a market filled with several smartphones, it can be tough to find one that has it all. Each phone claims to offer the perfect blend of style, performance, and affordability. Among a number of options, available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, we have for you a comprehensive comparison of all the top phones in the budget-friendly segment. In this article, we'll explore the various features offered by these phones helping you make an informed decision. Your search ends here:

moto e13

In today's world, where smartphone costs continually rise, the moto e13 stands out, especially with Flipkart's Big Billion Days pricing at a remarkable effective price of just Rs. 6,749 which makes it India's most affordable smartphone with in-built 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its 6.5-inch IPS LCD display ensures every piece of content feels lifelike and it's powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. Its Dolby Atmos stereo speakers redefine immersive sound, taking you back to moments when you closed your eyes and listened to music which makes it a perfect entertainer.





This device beautifully combines design with performance. It's slim, and lightweight, and is a delight to look at and hold. Made with a PMMA acrylic glass body, it shines in the crowd. It has also recently been launched in a stunning shade called “Little BoyBlue”. What's more? With its IP52 rating, a few splashes won't affect this smartphone.

The AI rear camera lets you capture life's beautiful memories, from dancing peacocks to crowded streets, ensuring every photo is top-notch and insta-worthy. The 5000mAh battery ensures your device remains your constant companion, whether you're engrossed in a series, movie or gaming with your besties. Furthermore, the latest Android 13 offers a seamless and safe user experience. It also comes with the added fun of Moto Gestures, making everyday tasks less boring.

moto g32

The moto g32 elevates the game in the sub-10k segment. Available at a Big Billion Days at an effective price of just Rs. 8,999 on Flipkart, this device is a marriage of beauty and performance available in 4 colours, Satin Sliver, Rose Gold, Satin Maroon and Mineral Gray. Its Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor ensures that the phone handles every task effortlessly. With its vibrant 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate promises smooth scrolling, while the.





With in-built 8GB of RAM and a massive 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card, there's no stopping you from storing endless memories, applications, and games. Speaking of memories, the 50MP quad-function camera system is tailored for photography enthusiasts, with each lens designed for every situation. Whether capturing landscapes with the 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and depth camera or perfecting your selfie with the 16-megapixel front camera, the moto g32 has got you covered. The speakers support Dolby Atmos audio, which provides rich and immersive sound. And a 5000mAh battery ensures the phone keeps running along your demanding schedule.

Infinix Hot 30i



Priced at Rs. 9,499, the Infinix Hot 30i comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, ensuring a good viewing experience. With the MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, multitasking and gaming are a breeze.

Its DTS Sound technology ensures an average audio. Capturing moments is made easy with a 50MP main camera and an additional AI lens, and selfies look good with the 5MP front camera. Powering the device is a big 5000mAh battery. The phone operates on Android 12 which is old enough.

Poco C55



Offered at Rs. 8,499, the Poco C55 boasts a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display that gives clear visuals. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, ensures decent app launches for gameplay.

Music and calls sound clearer with its single speaker. The dual 50MP rear cameras are great for photography, and the 5MP front camera delivers good selfies. There's a reliable 5000mAh battery that ensures you stay powered throughout your day. The device runs on Android 12 which is old compared to Android 13 available with Motorola phones.

Samsung Galaxy F04



Available for Rs. 6,499, the Samsung Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, for daily tasks and entertainment. The MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, ensures the phone handles regular apps and tasks effectively however, there much better RAM/ROM combination with an advanced processor available in this segment.

The phone houses a simple loudspeaker, and its camera setup consists of a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP secondary camera which is basic, and a 5MP front camera. All these cameras can cater to all of your photography needs. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that keeps it running, and it operates on Android 12 a much older operating system

Poco M6 Pro



The Poco M6 Pro, with a price tag of Rs. 9999, boasts a 6.79-inch HD display that's smooth to scroll with its 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, ensures efficient multitasking and gaming however, consumers can purchase an 8+128GB variant at a much lower price.

Photos come out detailed with a 50MP main camera, and the 8MP front camera is suitable for video calls and selfies. It also features a 5000mAh battery that can easily meet your needs and comes preloaded with Android 12

Realme C53



For Rs. 9999, the Realme C53 offers a 6.74-inch HD screen that's smooth to use thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate. It has the T612 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

The 108MP main camera takes clear photos, and there's also a 2MP camera and an 8MP one for beautiful selfies. The speaker is decent, which is good for calls and listening to music. The phone's 5000mAh battery lasts all day, and it runs on Android 12.

Making the Right Choice this Festive Season

As the festive season shines upon us, the moto e13 and moto g32 undoubtedly shine the brightest in the under Rs. 10,000 category. The moto e13, is the most affordable smartphone offering a whopping in-built 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for an unbelievably effective pricing of just Rs. 6,749 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, with sale price already live. This sleek and colourful beauty not only stands out design-wise but also ensures a powerful performance with its processor and the latest Android 13, especially at this price point. Add to this the immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers which is the best in the list above, and you have a winner.

We also have the moto g32, the segment's most loved smartphone, offering in-built 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at an effective price of just Rs. 8,999, with sale price already live and bunch of other winning specifications. This stylish device, available in four mesmerising colours, is the only one to offer a Full HD+ display in this price bracket. Powered by the reliable Snapdragon 680 SoC, it ensures a seamless performance, further backed by its 5000mAh battery which is just fabulous to have at this price point. And the Dolby Atmos stereo speakers? They guarantee an audio experience that's hard to beat.

If you're looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 10,000 this festive season, you should definitely consider these two motorola smartphones which beat all other phones in this segment by a margin!

With such amazing features and at such attractive prices, both these motorola smartphones offer undeniable value for money and are the perfect festive gifts for you and your loved ones. If quality and affordability are what you seek, then look no further. After all, why settle for less when you can get the perfect one at such pocket-friendly prices? Go, grab your moto now!