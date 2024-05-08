Technology News

Moto X50 Ultra Renders, Specifications Leaked Online via Alleged TENAA Listing

Motorola X50 Ultra is allegedly certified by TENAA under the model number XT2401-2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2024 17:52 IST
Moto X50 Ultra Renders, Specifications Leaked Online via Alleged TENAA Listing

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto X50 Ultra is expected to come as the Chinese variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (above)

  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was launched in April
  • The images show a large rectangular rear camera island
  • Moto X50 Ultra is tipped to feature a 4,365mAh battery
Moto X50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is confirmed to launch in China soon. Ahead of the launch, China's TENAA website has allegedly listed the phone with some specifications and photos. The listing indicates a curved display with a hole punch cutout on the Moto X50 Ultra. The Moto X50 Ultra is expected to be the Chinese variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra that debuted in select global markets including Europe earlier in April.

A Motorola smartphone with model number XT2401-2 has been spotted on TENAA. This model number is speculated to be associated with the Moto X50 Ultra. The images in the listing suggest that the handset will look identical to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. It appears to have a curved screen with a hole punch cutout at the top to house the selfie shooter. The volume rockers and power buttons are seen arranged on the right side.

moto x50 ultra tenaa XT2401-2

XT2401-2
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The supposed Moto X50 Ultra images show a large rectangular rear camera island in the top left corner. It is seen to house three cameras alongside LED flash. The Moto logo is placed in the middle of the rear.

Additionally, MySmartPrice has shared some additional screenshots of the alleged TENAA listing stating that the Moto X50 Ultra will have a 6.67-inch OLED display. It is said to come in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB memory and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It could feature an octa-core processor with a 3.19GHz peak frequency. This might be a reference to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The triple rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is said to have a 50-megapixel sensor on the front.

Moto X50 Ultra is tipped to feature a 4,365mAh battery. It could weigh 197 grams and measure 161x72.4x8.5 mm.

The Moto X50 Ultra is believed to be the Chinese version of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The latter was launched last month with a starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,900)

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year.
Moto X50 Ultra, Moto X50 Ultra Specifications, Motorola, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
