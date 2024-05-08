Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will launch soon in India, the South Korean brand announced on Wednesday (May 8). A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design and colour options of the upcoming F-series smartphone ahead of its debut. The Galaxy F55 5G is confirmed to come in at least two colour options with a vegan leather finish. It is shown with a triple rear camera unit and is expected to run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It could arrive as a rebrand of Samsung Galaxy C55.

Through a post on X, Samsung announced that the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will launch soon in India and will go on sale via Flipkart. As mentioned, the e-commerce website has created a dedicated microsite to tease the new phone. It is confirmed to be available in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colourways.

Galaxy F55 5G is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest vegan leather phone of the year. It is shown with a triple rear camera setup with each lens housed in a circular ring. A flashlight is arranged next to the camera rings. Samsung, however, didn't disclose the exact launch date or any specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The brand earlier confirmed that it will be unveiled in the first week of May.

A prominent tipster previously suggested that the Galaxy F55 will be priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is tipped to cost Rs. 32,999.

The Galaxy F55 5G is expected to pack similar specifications as of Galaxy C55. The latter was launched in China in April with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Other notable specifications include 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.