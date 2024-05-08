Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Wallet App With Support for Passes, Tickets Launched in India; to Operate Alongside Google Pay

Google Wallet App With Support for Passes, Tickets Launched in India; to Operate Alongside Google Pay

Google Wallet will automatically import and display your tickets from certain partners via your Gmail inbox.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2024 14:47 IST
Google Wallet App With Support for Passes, Tickets Launched in India; to Operate Alongside Google Pay

Photo Credit: Google Play

Google Wallet is now available to download as a separate app for Indian users

Highlights
  • Google Wallet offers support for loyalty cards, tickets and passes
  • The app was spotted on the Play Store in India in April
  • The Google Wallet app works on Android devices, according to Google
Advertisement

Google Wallet was launched by the company in India on Wednesday. The app is designed to store boarding passes, loyalty and gift cards, event passes, car keys, and transit tickets. The app can also digitise certain physical documents and store them for easy access. While the company previously unified its payment and wallet apps in other markets, it has confirmed that the Google Wallet app will exist alongside the Google Pay app in India, which will continue to handle payments via the NPCI's UPI network and supported bank cards.

At a launch event on Wednesday, the company announced that the Google Wallet app will be available to download on Android smartphones via the Google Play store in India. The app was spotted on the Play Store last month, along with screenshots that hinted at support for various features in India, such as storing and displaying flight tickets, loyalty cards, event tickets, and transit cards.

Google says that it has partnered with over 20 companies in India, including PVR, Inox, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Easemytrip, Ixigo, and Pine Labs. The company will also add support for more companies over the coming months. 

According to the company, users will be able to add movie and event tickets from PVR and Inox to Google Wallet. Meanwhile, mobile boarding passes can also be added to Google Wallet for easy access — the app currently supports Air India and Air India Express flights, via firms like MakeMyTrip, Easemytrip, and Ixigo. Users will also be able to access transit cards for services such as Kochi Metro, Hyderabad Metro, VRL Travels, and Abhibus via the app.

The Google Wallet app will also allow Indian users to scan physical documents, such as luggage tags, parking receipts, and printed airline boarding passes, using a QR code or barcode. Corporate badges can also be added to Google Wallet, as the company has partnered with integrators like Wavelynx and Alert Enterprise.

If users have smart personalisation settings enabled in Gmail, the Google Wallet app will automaticaly fetch and display IPL, movie, and train tickets using the event confirmation mailed to the user, according to the company. The Google Wallet app will also let users access digital versions of their loyalty cards for Flipkart, Dominos, and Shoppers Stop.

It's worth noting that unlike global markets, where the company has unified its payments apps, the Google Wallet and Google Pay apps will continue to work independently of each other in India. While the Google Wallet app will offer access to all the features mentioned above, access to UPI payments and contactless payments (tap-to-pay) using supported bank cards will be available via Google Pay in India.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Wallet, Google Wallet India launch, Google Wallet app, Google Wallet features, Google Wallet download, Google Pay
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nintendo to Make Announcement on Switch Successor by End of March 2025
German Bank Set to Tokenise Bonds, Drive Blockchain Adoption: Details

Related Stories

Google Wallet App With Support for Passes, Tickets Launched in India; to Operate Alongside Google Pay
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Air (6th Generation) With M2 Chip Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India Launch Date Set for Next Week
  3. Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With OLED Screen, Apple Pencil Pro Launched in India
  5. Heeramandi Review: A Visual Delight That Won't Keep You Hooked for Long
  6. Google Wallet App Launched in India, Will Operate Alongside Google Pay
  7. Apple's New AI Chip Development Hints at On-Server AI Features: Report
  8. Vivo X100 Ultra Design, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be Announced by End of March 2025, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9s Pro Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimesnity 9300+ SoC, 120W Wired Charging
  2. Google Wallet App With Support for Passes, Tickets Launched in India; to Operate Alongside Google Pay
  3. German Bank Set to Tokenise Bonds, Drive Blockchain Adoption: Details
  4. Vivo X100 Ultra Live Images Leaked; Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  5. Apple Developing New AI Chip That Could Power Server-Based AI Features: Report
  6. Nintendo to Make Announcement on Switch Successor by End of March 2025
  7. Apple M4 Chip With On-Device AI, Ray Tracing and Ultra Retina XDR Display Support Launched
  8. Microsoft Shuts Down Hi-Fi Rush Developer Tango Gameworks, Redfall Maker Arkane Austin, Other Bethesda Studios
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India Launch Date Set for May 16; Specifications Confirmed
  10. Google Threat Intelligence With Gemini AI Capabilities Introduced for Cybersecurity Professionals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »