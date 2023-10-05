Top Smartphones to Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Sale

It's that time of the year, again! The festive season is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to start planning for your annual electronics shopping. Flipkart Big Billion Days is India's most awaited and highly anticipated sale when it comes to online smartphone shopping. You can expect some of the lowest prices of the year on popular smartphone models during the upcoming Big Billion Days 2023 sale on Flipkart.

Big Billion Days 2023 is set to offer the widest selection of smartphones, the latest launches from major smartphone brands, and the biggest discounts on bestselling smartphone models. What's more? Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale promises to bring 'crazy' discounts and other offers on Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones. No matter what price range you're looking into, Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale includes smartphone offers for everyone.

Let's take a quick look at some of the top smartphones that will go on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale:

Craziest deal on Apple iPhone 14

When it comes to the Big Billion Days sale, you can expect great discounts and bank offers on Apple iPhone models. After all, Flipkart is 'India ka iPhone destination'. Year after year, Big Billion Days has amazed everyone with amazing iPhone deals during the festive season.

This year, Flipkart will offer Apple iPhone 14 at crazy, never-before-seen price of less than Rs. 50,000 (effective). iPhone 14 is packed with an amazing set of features such as great low-light camera performance, and with a big discount, it automatically becomes a must-buy if you're planning on spending double the amount on the latest flagship. The iPhone 14 can capture stunning photos be it day or night, and record videos in 4K quality. You can use the Action Mode to capture videos without any motion blur. The iPhone 14 comes with 6GB of RAM while the iPhone 13 features just 4GB of RAM. In terms of repairability, the iPhone 14 scores better than its predecessor.

Crazy offers on Samsung Galaxy S series models

It's not just iPhones anymore, Big Billion Days sale is set to become 'India ka Samsung S series destination' as well. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale will bring some crazy deals on Samsung's Galaxy S series smartphones. If you're looking for a flagship-level experience on an Android-based smartphone, don't miss the amazing discounts on Galaxy S series smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart will offer a crazy deal on Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 FE, and other Galaxy S series smartphones.

Top picks above Rs. 30,000

If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone with a budget of over Rs. 30,000, this year's Big Billion Days sale will offer a wide range of smartphones to choose from. From iPhone 14, 14 Plus to Google Pixel 7a, 7 Pro - Big Billion Days will offer something that every price point, across all major mobile platforms. Android lovers can choose from Samsung Galaxy S23 Ulltra 5G or the OPPO Reno10 Pro+, both offer a great set of features that truly deliver value for your money.

Phone MRP Deal Why buy? Apple iPhone 14 Rs. 69,900 Under 50,000 The best of Apple at an ultra-low price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Rs. 79,900 Under 60,000 Bigger display and a longer battery life Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Rs. 85,999 Rs. 39,999* Best time to buy the flagship Galaxy at a never-before price! Google Pixel 7a Rs. 43,999 Rs. 32,999* The best of Android, a great camera at a crazy-low price Google Pixel 7 Pro Rs. 84,999 Rs. 60,999* Top-rated Android camera phone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G NA The most powerful Android smartphone

Top picks between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000

In the market for a mid-range smartphone? Big Billion Days 2023 sale will bring some crazy deals for you! You can choose from Motorola Edge 40, OPPO Reno10 5G, vivo T2 Pro 5G, Galaxy F54 5G, and others. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a 120Hz display will be available at a crazy price during Big Billion Day sale. OPPO Reno10 5G is great for capturing stunning portrait mode photos. Samsung Gallaxy F54 5G is also a great smartphone that offers a premium Samsung experience in the mid-range segment.

Phone MRP Deal Why buy? Oppo Reno 10 5G Rs. 38,999 Rs. 29,999* Captures the best portrait shots in the segment Vivo T2 Pro 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 21,999* High-performance, fluid display Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 22,999* Premium Samsung experience in mid-range prices Motorola Edge 40 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 23,999* A flagship killer at a great price!

Top picks between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000

If you're looking to buy a value-for-money smartphone under Rs. 20,000, Big Billion Days 2023 includes some crazy deals for you. Realme 11 Pro 5G, vivo T2 5G, Galaxy F34 5G, Motorola G84 5G, and the Inifnix GT10 Pro are some of the most popular smartphones in this segment. Flipkart will offer great discounts and other offers in the form of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and other bank offers to further sweeten these deals.

Phone MRP Deal Why buy? Realme 11 Pro 5G Rs. 25,,999 Rs. 19,999* Top-selling curved display phone under Rs. 20,000 Vivo T2 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 15,999* A powerhouse with all the latest features Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 14,999* Fluid Galaxy experience at a lower price point Realme 11 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999* 108-megapixel camera phone and fast charging support at a crazy price

Top picks between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000

Eyeing an affordable smartphone this Diwali? Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale will bring a set of crazy deals and offers in the Rs. 10,000-15,000 segment. These include great offers on vivo T2x 5G, Galaxy F14 5G, realme 11x 5G, and the Infinix Note 30 5G. If you're looking to switch to a 5G smartphone this year at an affordable price point, you'll find an amazing list of options during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale.

Phone MRP Deal Why buy? Vivo T2x 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 10,999* Most popular budget 5G phone Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Rs. 17,490 Rs. 9,999* Samsung's most affordable 5G phone Realme 11x 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,999* All-rounder 5G phone at a low price Infinix Note 30 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,999* Popular all-rounder phone with 5G

Top Picks Under Rs. 10,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale will bring exciting discounts and offers on a wide range of budget smartphones. Sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphones that are packed with amazing features will be available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. These include Realme C53 with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, Redmi 12 with a large display, Poco C55 with stylish design, and the Infinix Hot 30i with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Phone MRP Deal Why buy? Realme C53 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,499* The only sub-Rs. 10,000 phone with 108MP camera Redmi 12 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,099* Large display, stunning design, low price Poco M6 Pro 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,999* India's most affordable 5G phone Infinix Hot 30i Rs. 11,999 Rs. 6,999* King of multi-tasking under Rs. 10,000

New launches

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale will also include a bunch of fresh smartphones. These newly launched smartphones are packed with innovative future-ready features, making them the perfect buy during this festive season. Samsung Gallaxy S21 FE, vivo T2 Pro 5G, moto Edge 40 Neo, Pixel 8 series, vivo V29 series, and the OPPO Find N3. These newly launched smartphones will be available with crazy offers including exchange discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI payment options.

Why buy smartphones on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale?

At Flipkart you can expect nothing but ‘Zabadast' exchange offers during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, you'll get the best possible price for your older smartphone. The exchange process is fairly easy, and you get an instant discount on your older smartphone. Your smartphone is picked up from your doorstep when the new smartphone is delivered.

That's not all, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer no-cost EMI payment options on all smartphones. This means you'll be able to buy your favourite smartphones without worrying about paying a large sum of money in one go. You can grab your favorite smartphone for as low as Rs. 999 per month.

How to get WOW deals?

Flipkart's WOW deals bring down smartphone prices to crazy-low levels. This includes discount, extra off on exchange value, bank discount, all of which brings down the effective prices of smartphones to a super low value, making it a WOW deal!

Get ready!

This year's Big Billion Days sale is going to be Flipkart's biggest sale event yet. The 10th edition of the Big Billion Days sale promises to bring a great selection of smartphones with crazy offers across all price segments. Each smartphone will be available at crazy, never-seen-before prices, and bundled with highly attractive exchange and bank offers with no-cost EMI options on every smartphone. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone this festive season, make sure you shop only on Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2023 sale!



