Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available in Forest Blue, Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2024 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will house a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • Flipkart published dedicated landing webpage revealing its specifications
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is teased to support 15 5G bands in India
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India launch date has been set for next week, Motorola announced through an X post on Wednesday (May 8). It is confirmed to go official via Flipkart. The Motorola phone debuted in select markets including Europe in April. It was unveiled alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The latter is already available in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion carries a 144Hz refresh rate display, IP68-rated build, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and 68W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

The launch of Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is scheduled to take place in India on May 16 India at 12:00pm IST. Motorola is dropping multiple teasers through its official X handle about the launch. Flipkart has published a dedicated landing webpage revealing its specifications.

Flipkart's webpage shows that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available in Forest Blue, Hot Pink, and Marshmallow Blue colours and carry up to 12GB of onboard RAM. It is teased to run on Android 14-based Hello UI and feature a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Indian variant of Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide macro shooter. The listing shows a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is teased to support 15 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6 in India. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging and an IP68-rated water-repellent design.

Motorola is yet to reveal the India pricing of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. However, the phone was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,900).

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Specifications, Motorola, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
