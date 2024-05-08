Technology News
iPad (2022) Price in India Cut After Launch of New iPad Air, iPad Pro Models: Price, Specifications

iPad (2022) price in India now starts at Rs. 34,900.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2024 17:01 IST
iPad (2022) Price in India Cut After Launch of New iPad Air, iPad Pro Models: Price, Specifications

iPad (10th generation) was launched in India and global markets in 2022

  • iPad (2022) price in India has been cut by Apple
  • The company's current generation iPad was introduced in October 2022
  • Apple's iPad (2022) is sold in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colourways
iPad (2022) price in India has been cut by Apple, following the launch of the new iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024) models on Tuesday. The successor to the standard iPad that was launched in 2022 could arrive later this year, but customers can already purchase the company's current generation iPad at a lower price. The iPad (10th generation) is powered by an A14 Bionic chip and is the last model from the company to transition from the proprietary Lightning connector to a USB Type-C port.

iPad (2022) price in India, availability

iPad (10th generation) price in India now starts at Rs. 34,900 (previously Rs. 39,900) for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is priced at Rs. 49,900 (previously Rs. 54,900). Meanwhile, the 256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs.  49,900 (previously Rs. 54,900) and Rs. 64,900 (previously Rs. 74,900) for the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, respectively. 

Apple's online store now displays revised pricing for the iPad (2022) model and customers can order the device in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colourways, or pick it up at both Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores. 

In addition to Apple's price cut, other authorised Apple retailers may also offer additional discounts on the iPad (10th generation) model via online and offline channels.

iPad (2022) specifications

Back in 2022, Apple launched the iPad (10th generation) model in India and global markets. It is powered by the company's A14 Bionic chip that first arrived on the iPhone 12. According the company, the device offers up to 20 percent and up to 10 percent better CPU and graphics performance compared to the iPad (2021), respectively.

The iPad (2022) sports a 10.9-inch (1,640x2,360 pixels) Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It can be updated to iPadOS 17 and offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity (optional). It has a forward-facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera for selfies and video chats in landscape mode, and a 12-megapixel wide angle rear camera with support for recording videos at up to 4K resolution.  

