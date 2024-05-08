Apple hosted its Let Loose event on Tuesday where it unveiled the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models alongside the Apple Pencil Pro. But amid all the hardware announcements, the Cupertino-based tech giant also introduced a major update for the Logic Pro app. The new Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11 will now offer new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and new tools for mixing tracks and beats. Notably, the company also unveiled an update for the Final Cut Pro app as well.

The Logic Pro app, which is the company's in-house digital audio workstation (DAW), has been an important platform for users to mix beats and create professional-quality tracks for years. With this new update, Apple has added more features for music enthusiasts to play around with. In total, there are three new features — Session Players, Stem Splitters, and ChromaGlow. The first of them is powered by AI.

Users have seen and used the Drummer feature for many years now. It is a virtual session player that can play drum beats in a wide range of styles and techniques to accompany the track. Apple is now expanding the feature by including two more virtual session players, a Bass Player and a Keyboard Player. All three have been grouped as Session Players. The tech giant revealed that just like the drummer, the other two players have also been developed using AI and sampling technology. There are eight Bass Players to choose from and each of them can be further customised using parameters such as slides, mutes, dead notes, and pickup hits.

The Keyboard Player is the other virtual session player which comes in four different styles. It comes with Chord Track and Studio Piano plugins that can control block chords, chord voicing, extended alternate harmony, and more.

Apart from Session Players, Stem Splitter is another unique feature. It will allow users to split and extract any audio recording into drums, bass, vocals, and other instruments. Once separated, individual effects can be applied or new parts can be added to them before combining them again.

Finally, the company has also added ChromaGlow. Based on its description, the feature appears to be a saturation-style controller that can add five different styles of reverb with varying amounts of voice saturation. Apple says this feature will add “ultrarealistic warmth, presence, and punch” to any track.

