  Apple Logic Pro for iPad 2 Gets AI Powered Session Players and Stem Splitters in a Big Update

Apple Logic Pro for iPad 2 Gets AI-Powered Session Players and Stem Splitters in a Big Update

Apple unveiled new versions of the Logic Pro app for iPad and Mac devices at its Let Loose event on Tuesday.

Updated: 8 May 2024 19:04 IST
Apple Logic Pro for iPad 2 Gets AI-Powered Session Players and Stem Splitters in a Big Update

Photo Credit: Apple

ChromaGlow is another new Logic Pro feature that allows users to add five different saturation styles

Highlights
  • Apple is adding a new AI-powered Bass Player and Keyboard Player
  • These would join the existing Drummer as Session Players
  • Stem Splitter will allow users to extract individual parts of a recording
Apple hosted its Let Loose event on Tuesday where it unveiled the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models alongside the Apple Pencil Pro. But amid all the hardware announcements, the Cupertino-based tech giant also introduced a major update for the Logic Pro app. The new Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11 will now offer new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and new tools for mixing tracks and beats. Notably, the company also unveiled an update for the Final Cut Pro app as well.

The Logic Pro app, which is the company's in-house digital audio workstation (DAW), has been an important platform for users to mix beats and create professional-quality tracks for years. With this new update, Apple has added more features for music enthusiasts to play around with. In total, there are three new features — Session Players, Stem Splitters, and ChromaGlow. The first of them is powered by AI.

Users have seen and used the Drummer feature for many years now. It is a virtual session player that can play drum beats in a wide range of styles and techniques to accompany the track. Apple is now expanding the feature by including two more virtual session players, a Bass Player and a Keyboard Player. All three have been grouped as Session Players. The tech giant revealed that just like the drummer, the other two players have also been developed using AI and sampling technology. There are eight Bass Players to choose from and each of them can be further customised using parameters such as slides, mutes, dead notes, and pickup hits.

The Keyboard Player is the other virtual session player which comes in four different styles. It comes with Chord Track and Studio Piano plugins that can control block chords, chord voicing, extended alternate harmony, and more.

Apart from Session Players, Stem Splitter is another unique feature. It will allow users to split and extract any audio recording into drums, bass, vocals, and other instruments. Once separated, individual effects can be applied or new parts can be added to them before combining them again.

Finally, the company has also added ChromaGlow. Based on its description, the feature appears to be a saturation-style controller that can add five different styles of reverb with varying amounts of voice saturation. Apple says this feature will add “ultrarealistic warmth, presence, and punch” to any track.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, Logic Pro, iPad, macOS
Apple Logic Pro for iPad 2 Gets AI-Powered Session Players and Stem Splitters in a Big Update
