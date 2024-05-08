Nothing's sub-brand CMF seems to be gearing up to unveil its first smartphone. No details about the device are official at this moment, but a new leak suggests the name, price, and specifications of the handset. CMF by Nothing's upcoming phone will reportedly be called the CMF Phone 1. It is said to feature a plastic body and could be offered in three colour options. The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be an affordable entry-level phone and could be cheaper than the Nothing Phone 2a.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, CMF's new smartphone dubbed CMF Phone 1 could be priced at around Rs. 12,000 in India. This means the purported handset would be way cheaper than all currently available phones by Nothing. The latest Phone 2a, the company's most affordable handset, is priced at Rs. 23,999. The Nothing Phone 2 was unveiled with a Rs. 44,999 price tag.

Like other entry-level phones available in the market, the CMF Phone 1 will reportedly have a plastic body. The front of the phone could have Gorilla Glass protection. It is said to be available in black, orange, and white shades.

CMF's Phone 1 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch screen and could run on Nothing OS with limited features. CMF is anticipated to provide three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone. It is likely to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset and get a single rear camera. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The purported CMF Phone 1 was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website with model number A015. However, CMF has not yet confirmed the moniker or its launch plans. Therefore it is recommended to consider the above details with a pinch of salt.

