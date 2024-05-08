Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CMF by Nothing’s First Phone Could Be an Entry Level Offering; Name, Specifications Suggested

CMF by Nothing’s First Phone Could Be an Entry-Level Offering; Name, Specifications Suggested

CMF Phone 1 is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2024 19:01 IST
CMF by Nothing’s First Phone Could Be an Entry-Level Offering; Name, Specifications Suggested

Photo Credit: Nothing

CMF Phone 1 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch screen

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 1 will reportedly have a plastic body
  • It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • CMF Phone 1 is said to be available in black, orange and white shades
Advertisement

Nothing's sub-brand CMF seems to be gearing up to unveil its first smartphone. No details about the device are official at this moment, but a new leak suggests the name, price, and specifications of the handset. CMF by Nothing's upcoming phone will reportedly be called the CMF Phone 1. It is said to feature a plastic body and could be offered in three colour options. The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be an affordable entry-level phone and could be cheaper than the Nothing Phone 2a.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, CMF's new smartphone dubbed CMF Phone 1 could be priced at around Rs. 12,000 in India. This means the purported handset would be way cheaper than all currently available phones by Nothing. The latest Phone 2a, the company's most affordable handset, is priced at Rs. 23,999. The Nothing Phone 2 was unveiled with a Rs. 44,999 price tag.

Like other entry-level phones available in the market, the CMF Phone 1 will reportedly have a plastic body. The front of the phone could have Gorilla Glass protection. It is said to be available in black, orange, and white shades.

CMF's Phone 1 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch screen and could run on Nothing OS with limited features. CMF is anticipated to provide three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone. It is likely to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset and get a single rear camera. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The purported CMF Phone 1 was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website with model number A015. However, CMF has not yet confirmed the moniker or its launch plans. Therefore it is recommended to consider the above details with a pinch of salt.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 1, CMF Phone 1 Price in India, Nothing, Nothing Phone, CMF By Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dubai Gets Metaverse Strategy, Plans to Be Among Top Ten Metaverse Economies
Nigeria Sets Dangerous Precedent by Detaining Binance Executives, CEO Says
CMF by Nothing’s First Phone Could Be an Entry-Level Offering; Name, Specifications Suggested
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Colourways Revealed: Check Here
  2. Apple Cuts Price of iPad (2022) Model in India: Check New Price
  3. iPad Air (6th Generation) With M2 Chip Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India Launch Date Set for Next Week
  5. Google Wallet App Launched in India, Will Operate Alongside Google Pay
  6. Google Pixel 8a Alternatives: OnePlus 12R, iPhone 14, Nothing Phone 2, More
  7. iPad Pro (2024) With OLED Screen, Apple Pencil Pro Launched in India
  8. Vivo X100 Ultra Design, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  9. Dubai Gets Metaverse Strategy, Plans to Be Top Metaverse Economy
  10. Moto X50 Ultra Design, Specifications Leaked Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Logic Pro for iPad 2 Gets AI-Powered Session Players and Stem Splitters in a Big Update
  2. CMF by Nothing’s First Phone Could Be an Entry-Level Offering; Name, Specifications Suggested
  3. Google's Circle to Search-Like Image Lookup Feature Comes to iOS via Official Shortcut: How to Download
  4. Nigeria Sets Dangerous Precedent by Detaining Binance Executives, CEO Says
  5. Dubai Gets Metaverse Strategy, Plans to Be Among Top Ten Metaverse Economies
  6. Apple's iPhone Shipments in China Rebound With 12 Percent Surge in March After Price Cuts
  7. OpenAI Unveils New Tool to Identify AI-Generated Images, Highlights the Need for AI Content Authentication
  8. Moto X50 Ultra Renders, Specifications Leaked Online via Alleged TENAA Listing
  9. iPad (2022) Price in India Cut After Launch of New iPad Air, iPad Pro Models: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Colourways Revealed; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »