Xiaomi Announces Festive Deals on Mobiles, Other Products Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart and Diwali With Mi Sales

The Diwali with Mi sale will now run on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale and on the Mi website.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 October 2023 08:34 IST
Redmi Note 12 5G offers 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate

Highlights
  • Flipkart and Amazon will open their sale for all users starting October 8
  • Xiaomi is offering up to 45 percent discount on Xiaomi, Redmi smartphones
  • Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro is being offered at just Rs. 23,999
Xiaomi is all geared up for the upcoming sale season, as it has unveiled festive deals on mobiles, tablets and various other products. The Diwali with Mi sale will now run on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale and on the Mi website. The Diwali with Mi sale will begin with early access on October 7 on all platforms. Meanwhile, Flipkart and Amazon will open their sale for all users starting October 8. During the sale, interested buyers can expect up to 45 percent off on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

As you gear up to avail exciting offers on several devices during Diwali with Mi sale 2023, it is important to know the benefits and deals for the season. This year, Xiaomi offers up to a 45 percent discount on purchasing Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, while there is an exclusive 65 percent off on the sale of smart home devices. If you plan to buy smart TVs from Xiaomi or Redmi, there is up to a 60 percent discount on the price. Moreover, buyers purchasing through the Mi website can also access live shopping experiences, hourly deals, and giveaways.

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' Sale 2023: Top Deals and Offers

Redmi Note 12 5G

Released in January this year, the Redmi Note 12 5G offers a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Xiaomi has now brought the price down to Rs. 13,749 at the upcoming sale. It features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 13-megapixel sensor on the front. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

You can buy the device at a discounted price starting October 7 on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Another smartphone up for sale this season is the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, launched alongside Redmi Note 12 5G. This season, the smartphone will be up for sale at just Rs. 17,999, down from its original launch price of Rs. 27,999 for a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD AMOLED display powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The triple rear camera unit of the smartphone packs a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation support, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, along with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The smartphone can be brought at a discounted price during the sale season on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earphones

With up to 30-hour playback time, the Redmi Buds 4 Active earphones were launched in June this year, priced at Rs. 2,999. However, it will be available at just Rs. 899 during the upcoming sale season. It is offered in Black and White colour variants, with support for environmental noise cancellation features. The earbuds provide a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge.

You can buy them this sale season on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 43-inch Smart Fire TV

Launched at a price of Rs. 42,999, the Redmi 43-inch Smart Fire TV is also up for a huge discount this festive season. It offers a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core A55 processor coupled with a Mali G52 MC1 GPU. It features 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X, and DTS-HD technology. It is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 during the sale.

Interested buyers can purchase the Redmi 43-inch Smart Fire TV online during the sale from Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro

For a smart home experience during the Diwali sale, one can buy the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro at just Rs. 23,999, down from its original launch price of Rs. 39,999. It provides powerful cleaning and mopping features with 19 sensors. The vacuum cleaner packs a 5,200mAh battery.

It can be purchased during this sale season on Amazon and Mi.com.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Dimensions 957.2mm x 558.8mm x 79.7mm
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Diwali with Mi, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Sale offers, Amazon sale offers, Flipkart sale offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
