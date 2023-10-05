Noise Luna Ring was launched in India in July this year. However, the company did not reveal the price of the smart wearable initially. Instead, a priority pass was offered to customers who were interested in buying it. Now, Noise has confirmed the price of the wearable and customers can redeem their passes to gain faster fitting, and delivery options. The smart ring market is still nascent but the Luna Ring already has a competitor in the Boat Smart Ring, which was unveiled in the country in August. Firms like Apple and Samsung have also been tipped to be working on similar products.

Noise Luna Ring price in India, availability

Offered in Lunar Black, Midnight Black, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, and Sunlit Gold colour options, the Noise Luna Ring is currently priced in India at Rs. 18,999 and available for sale. The ring is available in seven sizes. Notably, it is more expensive than the Boat Smart Ring, which is priced at Rs. 8,999.

Customers who purchased the Rs. 2,000 priority Luna access pass can now redeem it and receive a discount of Rs. 3,000 along with free shipping, according to a 91Mobiles report. The pass is also reported to cover liquid and physical damage worth Rs. 2,000.

Noise Luna Ring specifications

Noise Luna Ring includes sensors like Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, skin temperature sensors, and a 3-axis accelerometer. It also sports an optomechanical design that combines three LEDs, two PDs, and three bumps to ensure that the optical sensors are aligned with the user's finger.

Noise claims the Luna Ring monitors more than 70 parameters and provides users with sleep, readiness, and activity data. Additionally, it has activity monitors that assess a user's patterns and provide personalised suggestions. In order to monitor the user's health, Luna Ring also includes a body temperature sensor in addition to a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor. Users can use the NoiseFit application to monitor their data.

The smart wearable claims to offer a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge that takes about 60 minutes. It supports Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology and also claims to have water resistance up to 50m or 164 ft. The Noise Luna Ring also offers routine firmware updates. All handsets running iOS 14 or Android 6 and higher are compatible with the smart ring. The ring measures 3mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.