Technology News

GoPro Hero 12 Black Renders, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch

GoPro Hero 12 Black tipped to launch around mid-September.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2023 13:26 IST
GoPro Hero 12 Black Renders, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch

GoPro Hero 12 Black likely to succeed GoPro Hero 11 Black (pictured)

Highlights
  • GoPro Hero 12 Black said to get a 27-megapixel 1/1.9-inch sensor
  • It is tipped to offer HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization
  • GoPro Hero 12 Black likely to come with a 2.27-inch main display

GoPro is reportedly planning to launch the next iteration of its action camera, GoPro Hero 12 Black, soon in the market. The purported GoPro Hero 12 Black has been tipped to debut as early as next month. The device's renders and expected specifications have also leaked online suggesting the design and other key details. The successor to last year's GoPro Hero 11 Black is said to carry similar specifications as its predecessor including a 2.27-inch main display. It is also said to have the same 1/1.9-inch sensor as the GoPro Hero 11 Black.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the supposed design renders as well as the specifications of the purported GoPro Hero 12 Black via Winfuture website. The action camera is speculated to get a minor upgrade compared to its predecessor. It also looks similar to the Hero 11 Black, but with a slight change. Instead of a full black bezel around the front display, this year's Hero 12 Black is shown with a dotted design around the display. The new action camera is said to have the same dimensions as its predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming GoPro Hero 12 Black is said to come with a 27-megapixel 1/1.9-inch sensor and support up to 5.3K 60fps videos with an HDR option. It is also likely to offer 24.7MP screengrabs from the videos and support shooting in 8-bit as well as 10-bit settings. Additionally, it has been tipped to come with HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. It could feature a 2.27-inch main display and a 1.4-inch display on the front.

Furthermore, the report also suggests a larger battery of 1,720mAh as part of Enduro pack, which could offer up to 70 minutes at 5.3K (60fps) resolution. Other leaked details include HyperView, Horizon Lock, HyperSmooth AutoBoost, and more. The report also claims that the GoPro Hero 12 Black will be made available from September 13 at a price of €449.99 (roughly Rs. 40,600).

The GoPro Hero 11 Black was launched last year with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back and a colour LCD display on the front for a live preview. It is powered by GoPro's GP2 processor. It features a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor with a native 8:7 aspect ratio. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
GoPro Hero 11 Black

GoPro Hero 11 Black

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Photo quality
  • Video quality
  • Features
  • Battery life
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Top-notch video stabilisation
  • Larger camera sensor
  • Support for new, social media-friendly aspect ratios
  • Impressive low-light timelapse video performance
  • Rugged build, bright displays
  • Decent battery life
  • Familiar, easy-to-use interface
  • Bad
  • Average performance in low-light photos
  • Expensive
Read detailed GoPro Hero 11 Black review
Camera Type Digital Camera
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoPro Hero 12 Black, GoPro Hero 12 Black specifications, GoPro
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Smartphone Maker Honor Stages India Relaunch, Aims to Start Local Manufacturing in Early 2024
GoPro Hero 12 Black Renders, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  4. Realme GT 5 With Up to 240W Fast Charging Support to Debut on This Date
  5. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. How to Create AI-Generated Stickers on WhatsApp: Steps to Follow
  7. How to Send HD Quality Images on WhatsApp Chats: Easy Steps to Follow
  8. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes on Moon in Failure: Details
  10. Realme Buds Air 5 Will Launch in India With the Buds Air 5 Pro on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Establishes Connection With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Reportedly Feature a New Camera App with Redesigned Interface
  3. Meta Expected to Roll Out Web Version for Threads by This Week: Report
  4. iQoo Z8 Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Online; Said to Launch Next Month
  5. PayPal USD Expected to Do Better Than Facebook's Libra in Stablecoin Market
  6. DC's Blue Beetle Beats Barbie at North America Box Office
  7. Chandrayaan-3 Would Not Be Impacted by Russia's Luna-25's Failure: ISRO Scientists
  8. China Exploring Digital IDs, Real Punishments for Crimes Committed in Metaverse: Report
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of August 31 Launch, Blue Lagoon Colour Variant Confirmed
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Message Text Formatting Tools in Beta: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.