GoPro is reportedly planning to launch the next iteration of its action camera, GoPro Hero 12 Black, soon in the market. The purported GoPro Hero 12 Black has been tipped to debut as early as next month. The device's renders and expected specifications have also leaked online suggesting the design and other key details. The successor to last year's GoPro Hero 11 Black is said to carry similar specifications as its predecessor including a 2.27-inch main display. It is also said to have the same 1/1.9-inch sensor as the GoPro Hero 11 Black.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the supposed design renders as well as the specifications of the purported GoPro Hero 12 Black via Winfuture website. The action camera is speculated to get a minor upgrade compared to its predecessor. It also looks similar to the Hero 11 Black, but with a slight change. Instead of a full black bezel around the front display, this year's Hero 12 Black is shown with a dotted design around the display. The new action camera is said to have the same dimensions as its predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming GoPro Hero 12 Black is said to come with a 27-megapixel 1/1.9-inch sensor and support up to 5.3K 60fps videos with an HDR option. It is also likely to offer 24.7MP screengrabs from the videos and support shooting in 8-bit as well as 10-bit settings. Additionally, it has been tipped to come with HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. It could feature a 2.27-inch main display and a 1.4-inch display on the front.

Furthermore, the report also suggests a larger battery of 1,720mAh as part of Enduro pack, which could offer up to 70 minutes at 5.3K (60fps) resolution. Other leaked details include HyperView, Horizon Lock, HyperSmooth AutoBoost, and more. The report also claims that the GoPro Hero 12 Black will be made available from September 13 at a price of €449.99 (roughly Rs. 40,600).

The GoPro Hero 11 Black was launched last year with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back and a colour LCD display on the front for a live preview. It is powered by GoPro's GP2 processor. It features a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor with a native 8:7 aspect ratio.

