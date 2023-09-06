Technology News
  • GoPro Hero 12 Black With Up to 5.3K HDR Video, Wireless Audio and Longer Battery Life Launched in India: Details

GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is also available in India.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 September 2023 18:30 IST
GoPro Hero 12 Black supports the Max Lens Mod 2.0

Highlights
  • GoPro Hero 12 Black will go on sale in India on September 13
  • The action camera now offers up to 2 times longer battery life
  • The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is priced at Rs. 65,000

GoPro Hero 12 Black has been launched in India with several improvements and new features over its predecessor. The new action camera from GoPro continues to use the GP2 processor and the larger 8:7 sensor, which was introduced with the GoPro Hero 11 Black (Review). On the other hand, the company has now improved the performance and added a bunch of new features to the mix. The company claims that the Hero 12 Black can now offer up to two times the battery life using the Enduro battery available in the box. GoPro has also announced the new Max Lens Mod 2.0.

GoPro Hero 12 Black price in India

GoPro Hero 12 Black price in India starts at Rs. 45,000 for the standard variant. If you're interested in the Creators Edition, then that's going to cost you Rs. 65,000. The creator edition comes with the Media Mod, Light Mod, and the Volta grip. In terms of colours, there's only a Black one, but the Hero 12 Black does come with Blue specks on its body, and the 12 Black lettering on the side.

You can buy the GoPro Hero 12 Black via major online and offline retailers in India starting September 13 while pre-orders begin today. The Hero 11 Black will now be available at a discounted price, while the Max Lens Mod 2.0 will be available in late November.

GoPro Hero 12 Black features, specifications

Although the new GoPro Hero 12 Black looks identical to its predecessor, there's are some noteworthy changes with the new model. Firstly, GoPro is bringing HDR support for videos shot in 5.3K and 4K resolution. You also get a new vertical capture mode to shoot photos and videos in a 9:16 aspect ratio. The TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Effects, and Night Lapse are now available in 8:7 mode.

GoPro Hero 12 Black now comes with HyperSmooth 6.0 with AutoBoost, which is now claimed to analyse up to four times more data to provide even better stabilisation. The Hero 12 Black now supports GP Log + LUTS alongside 10-bit colours. If you take a lot of photos with your GoPro, there's now a new feature called Interval Photo, which can take timed photos from 0.5 seconds up to 120 seconds.

This year, the company is also bringing wireless audio recording to the Hero 12 Black. Users can connect their Bluetooth headphones to the GoPro and record audio, use voice commands wirelessly, and hear camera alerts. The GoPro Hero 12 Black supports up to four Bluetooth devices at a time.

The newly announced GoPro Hero 12 Black is equipped with the GP2 processor and uses a 1/1.9-inch sensor with 8:7 aspect ratio. The camera has a 2.27-inch touch display at the back, and a 1.4-inch non-touch display at the front. It continues to carry a 10m or 33ft waterproof rating without a case. You do, however, get a new universal tripod thread mount on the bottom.

GoPro's newest action camera comes with the 1,720mAh Enduro battery, which is now said to offer up to two times longer battery compared to the outgoing model. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 for the GoPro Hero 12 Black now offers an even wider 177-degree field of view at 4K 60fps.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type Digital Camera
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type LCD
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360.
