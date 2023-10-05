Technology News

How to Download the iOS 17.0.3 Update to Resolve the iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

iOS 17.0.3 also includes fixes for two security flaws affecting recent iPhone models.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 October 2023 15:58 IST
How to Download the iOS 17.0.3 Update to Resolve the iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro models are reportedly affected by an overheating issue

Highlights
  • iOS 17.0.3 has arrived two weeks after iOS 17 was rolled out
  • Users with an iPhone XR and newer models can download the update
  • The iOS 17.0.3 update contains a fix for iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues
Advertisement

iOS 17.0.3 is now rolling out to iPhone users, two weeks after the first public release of Apple's newest operating system update. The company's latest iOS update comes with a fix for an issue that affected Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models after users complained of overheating issues. The update to iOS 17.0.3 also fixes a security flaw affecting to operating system's kernel that would let a malicious user gain access to a user's smartphone.

Apple recently confirmed that there was an iOS 17 bug that could have caused the new iPhone models to get warm, while some apps, like Uber and Instagram, were not properly optimised for iOS 17 and Apple's new A17 Pro chip, which could have exacerbated the thermal issues. The company stated at the time that the bug would be resolved with a software update, which is now rolling out to users.

In addition to the fix for the iPhone 15 Pro models, the iOS 17.0.3 update also includes a fix for a security issue affecting the iOS kernel that would allow a malicious user to gain elevated privileges on the smartphone, a flaw that was actively exploited on iOS 16.6 and older versions, according to Apple. Similarly, a WebRTC (a real-time communication framework used by several companies) flaw that would allow arbitrary code to be executed on a user's device has also been patched with the update.

If you haven't already received a notification to update to iOS 17.0.3, you can manually check for and install the update yourself by following these steps:

How to install iOS 17.0.3 on your iPhone

  1. Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network and charge it until the battery level is higher than 50 percent.
  2. Open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update.
  3. Wait until the update is listed and tap on Update Now.
  4. Enter your phone's passcode and the update will start to download.
  5. Wait until the update is completed and your phone reboots, which should take a few minutes.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 17, iOS 17 update, iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17 overheating fix, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro overheating, iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating, iPhone 15 Pro overheating fix, iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating fix, iPhone 15 Pro heating issues, iPhone 15, iPhone, iOS, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Noise Luna Ring Price in India Announced; Available for Purchase Now
Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2

Related Stories

How to Download the iOS 17.0.3 Update to Resolve the iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  2. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  3. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  4. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It Costs
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: All You Need to Know
  7. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  8. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  9. All Redmi Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. Google Pixel Watch 2 With Improved Sensors Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Rolling Out Now Via New iOS 17 Update: All Details
  2. iPhone 14 Likely to Be Available Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale but There’s a Catch
  3. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Available Under Rs. 25,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2
  5. Android 14 Update Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: New Features, How to Download
  6. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Announced; Available for Purchase Now
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether See Profits, Losses Hit Altcoins Like Solana, Tron
  8. Cricket 24 Launches Globally; New India Edition PS5 Bundle Announced
  9. England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: When and Where to Watch the Livestreaming
  10. Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.