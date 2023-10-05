iOS 17.0.3 is now rolling out to iPhone users, two weeks after the first public release of Apple's newest operating system update. The company's latest iOS update comes with a fix for an issue that affected Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models after users complained of overheating issues. The update to iOS 17.0.3 also fixes a security flaw affecting to operating system's kernel that would let a malicious user gain access to a user's smartphone.

Apple recently confirmed that there was an iOS 17 bug that could have caused the new iPhone models to get warm, while some apps, like Uber and Instagram, were not properly optimised for iOS 17 and Apple's new A17 Pro chip, which could have exacerbated the thermal issues. The company stated at the time that the bug would be resolved with a software update, which is now rolling out to users.

In addition to the fix for the iPhone 15 Pro models, the iOS 17.0.3 update also includes a fix for a security issue affecting the iOS kernel that would allow a malicious user to gain elevated privileges on the smartphone, a flaw that was actively exploited on iOS 16.6 and older versions, according to Apple. Similarly, a WebRTC (a real-time communication framework used by several companies) flaw that would allow arbitrary code to be executed on a user's device has also been patched with the update.

If you haven't already received a notification to update to iOS 17.0.3, you can manually check for and install the update yourself by following these steps:

How to install iOS 17.0.3 on your iPhone Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network and charge it until the battery level is higher than 50 percent. Open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update. Wait until the update is listed and tap on Update Now. Enter your phone's passcode and the update will start to download. Wait until the update is completed and your phone reboots, which should take a few minutes.

