Technology News

AI Cryptocurrencies: All You Need to Know About This Emerging Crypto Category

AI crypto coins are capable of recording and maintaining market trends, in addition to predicting upcoming fluctuations in prices.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2023 18:37 IST
AI Cryptocurrencies: All You Need to Know About This Emerging Crypto Category

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Josh Appel

Normal blockchains like Ethereum can support AI cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • Not all cryptocurrencies have AI capabilities
  • AI tokens collect user data to perform efficiently
  • Render Token, Injective among top five AI crypto tokens

The intricate world of cryptocurrencies, much like the real-world order, classifies its offerings under distinctive categories like utility coins, payment coins, and stablecoins to keep things simple for the investors. In recent times however, a new class of cryptocurrencies, called AI crypto coins, has triggered quite the intrigue on social media. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), these AI crypto coins are usually related to projects that aim to bring AI and blockchain together, along with elements of Machine Learning (ML).

Like all usual cryptocurrencies, AI crypto tokens are also built on blockchain networks. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, however, these tokens are loaded with AI capabilities that promise better security, functionality, as well as the general performance.

AI crypto coins are capable of recording and maintaining market trends, in addition to predicting the upcoming fluctuations in prices.

Using the natural language processing (NLP) technology, AI cryptocurrencies could also comb social networking platforms to scan for crypto-related keywords and help investors make informed decisions.

As per a recent report by Go Banking Rates, there are currently a big bunch of existing AI coins, with an estimated collective valuation of $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 26,436 crore).

The Graph (GRT), Render Token (RNDR), Injective (INJ), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Oasis Network (ROSE) are named as the top five AI cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, with valuations ranging between 301.73 million (roughly Rs. 2,492 crore) to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,260 crore).

Like usual cryptocurrencies, investors can use traditional exchanges like Crypto.com or Coinbase to purchase these AI tokens.

Why do investors choose AI coins

Traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether are subject to market volatility and could, hence, be perceived as financial risks. In order to stay ahead of the curve, AI crypto coins attract investors who prefer taking an algorithmically calculated approach in terms of suggesting investments.

As per LCX, the Liechtenstein-based crypto exchange, AI cryptocurrencies also offer better security measures like, facial recognition technology, deployed to prevent fraud.

These are among top reasons why experimental investors give AI-backed cryptocurrencies a shot.

Drawbacks and opinions

Despite the otherwise glowing growth trajectory of AI coins, some from the industry are not fully convinced that these cryptocurrencies are any better than the other classes of these digital assets.

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Indian blockchain architect and Web3 author Rohas Nagpal said investors must do their due diligence before investing funds into “all hype” altcoins.

“AI is a great disruptive force that will change a lot of things. But the so-called AI cryptocurrencies are all hype, no substance,” Nagpal said.

In addition, there is the glaring issue of data collection. Since AI tokens need to access holders' market habits to suggest investment advice, it would collect the data around the investors' investment patterns.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, AI Cryptocurrencies, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchains
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

AI Cryptocurrencies: All You Need to Know About This Emerging Crypto Category
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023: All Details
  5. The Witcher Quietly Gets Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix
  6. Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: See Price
  7. iOS 17 Will Reportedly Bring a Smart Display-Like Interface to Your iPhone
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Will Launch in July With a Bigger Battery: Check Details
  9. Boat Airdopes Genesis Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  10. Xiaomi Says It Will Make Wireless Audio Products in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Upcoming Intel 'Meteor Lake' CPUs Will Feature Integrated 'VPUs' for On-Device AI Acceleration
  2. Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  3. Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. AI Cryptocurrencies: All You Need to Know About This Emerging Crypto Category
  5. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. ISRO Chairman ‘Confident’ India’s Moon Mission Chandrayan-3 Will Launch in July
  7. NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform
  8. Xiaomi to Make Wireless Audio Products in India, Targets 50 Percent Jump in Production of Local Components
  9. The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection
  10. Binance to Launch Japan-Centric Crypto Exchange Soon, Vouches Regulatory Compliance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.