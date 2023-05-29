Vivo Y78 5G has been launched in Singapore. The phone already debuted in China earlier this month. However, it carries different specifications from its Chinese variant, including a different display as well as chipset. The Vivo Y78 5G in China is powered by a Dimensity 930 SoC, whereas the global variant ships with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone also comes with an OLED display, unlike its Chinese variant which has an IPS LCD display. The company is yet to announce plans to launch this handset in India.

Vivo Y78 5G will be sold in two colour options, namely Dreamy Gold and Flare Black, in Singapore. The handset is yet to go on sale. The pricing for the phone has also not been revealed by the company. However, in China, the phone's pricing starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo Y78 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM enabled Vivo smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13. The Vivo Y78 5G in Singapore sports a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with curved edges. The capacitive multi-touch display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits. It is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage

For optics, the Vivo Y78 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. This is accompanied by a dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also supports NFC and OTG features. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. Additionally, it features a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and gyroscope. The Vivo Y78 5G measures 164.24 × 74.79 × 7.89mm and weighs 177g.

