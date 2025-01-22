Technology News
Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Bimcoin, a Blockchain-Based Campus Currency 

Bimcoin has undergone pilot trials at the campus, with over 1,000 transactions completed.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 January 2025 17:47 IST
Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Bimcoin, a Blockchain-Based Campus Currency 

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Clint Adair

BIMTECH is also launching a blockchain learning centre on campus 

Highlights
  • Bimcoin will facilitate internal payments at BIMTECH 
  • The institute plans to introduce blockchain into its curriculum
  • IIT Madras has also been exploring internal blockchain uses 
India's Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has debuted a blockchain-based campus currency called Bimcoin. The token has been designed to facilitate secure and transparent transactions within the institute's ecosystem for students, administrators, and vendors. An official launch statement circulated by the institute says that the initiative has been inspired by India's central bank digital currency (CBDC)-related efforts and aims to cater to the “growing need” to integrate blockchain into existing real-world systems like finance.

“Unlike conventional financial systems, Bimcoin leverages blockchain's decentralised nature, ensuring transparency, and incorporating programmable features such as smart contracts,” the statement from BIMTECH said.

Bimcoin Pilot Trials

Bimcoin has undergone pilot trials where the campus currency saw 1,100 completed transactions. During the trials, some issues around user onboarding and other technical integrations were identified, the institute said. BIMTECH claimed that it conducted “iterative testing and user training” to fix the issues found during the pilot phase.

Bimcoin is scheduled to undergo close-net testing before it sees a campus-wide rollout. The Institute did not share a timeline for the completion of testing and Bimcoin's wider deployment. BIMTECH has also not disclosed the name of currency's underlying blockchain.

BIMTECH's Plans for Bimcoin

Through the initiative, the management school aims to give its students and faculty a chance to explore a blockchain-based payment solution.

“More than a payment solution, BIMCOIN serves as an educational tool, providing students with hands-on experience in blockchain technology, digital currencies, and real-world financial systems,” the statement noted.

Moving forward, the institute plans to make blockchain a part of its academic syllabuses as well.

“This is a significant step in nurturing a culture of innovation and preparing future leaders to thrive in a digital economy,” said BIMTECH director Pratibha Rajib. “Aligning with Digital India Vision, the digital money leverages permissioned technology with advanced encryption, strict access controls, and data privacy protocols, ensuring the highest security standards.”

Indian Students and Blockchains

Web3 stakeholders and regulators urged educational institutes globally to implement awareness initiatives around blockchain and crypto systems.

In January 2023, colleges like IITs, ISB, and NITs across Delhi, Madras, Kanpur, and Roorkee were roped in by crypto firm Mudrex for a series of crypto initiatives under a programme named “WAGMI”.

IIT-Madras had also recently incorporated blockchain into its student election systems. At the time, the institute had told Gadgets 360 that its experiments with blockchain should not be seen as “betting on crypto,” rather as a pilot into exploring the distributed ledger technology on a wider scale.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bimtech, Bimcoin, blockchain, India, Crypto, CBDC 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OPPO Reno13 Series: Strengthening the Reno Legacy with Innovation and Excellence

Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Bimcoin, a Blockchain-Based Campus Currency 
