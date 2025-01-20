Technology News
English Edition

Official Trump Crypto Token Price Drops Sharply as Melania Trump Launches Memecoin

Official Trump and Melania memecoins were launched on January 17 and January 19, respectively.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 17:22 IST
Official Trump Crypto Token Price Drops Sharply as Melania Trump Launches Memecoin

Photo Credit: X/ NYSE

Donald Trump and Melania's crypto tokens are based on the Solana blockchain  

Highlights
  • Market experts have asked investors to be cautious
  • The future of these memecoins remains unclear
  • The circulating supply of both the tokens is capped at one billion
Advertisement

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, the incoming President and his wife Melania Trump launched two memecoins branded after their respective identities. The 'Official Trump' and 'Melania Meme' digital assets were launched on January 17 and January 20, respectively. Both managed to attract the attention of investors around the world. Investment in these memecoins resulted in the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropping on Monday.

Official Trump Token Briefly Jumped to 15th Largest Crypto Token

The Official Trump token has been created on the Solana blockchain. Within the first 48 hours of the token being launched, it jumped up to become the 15th largest crypto in the world, according to CoinMarketCap. It is currently the 18th largest digital asset by market capitalisation.

The $TRUMP token is currently trading at $53.22 (roughly Rs. 4,606) on global exchanges, as per CoinMarketCap data.

After seeing a massive surge over the weekend, the Official Trump token is now experiencing a slowdown in its price action. Its market cap dipped by 11.2 percent on Monday, and it is currently at $10.73 billion (roughly Rs. 92,884 crore). With this, the token has also slipped from its 15th position on the price chart to the 18th position.

Over 199 million Trump tokens are in circulation, and the maximum supply of this token is capped at one billion.

“The rise of speculative assets such as the Trump and Melania memecoins diverts liquidity and increases market volatility,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360, commenting on the ongoing frenzy of these memecoins.

$TRUMP Token Drops Over 40 Percent After Melania Launches Memecoin

Melania Trump launched a crypto token named after herself on January 19, which is also based on the Solana blockchain. In the last 24 hours, the $Melania token surged by over 49 percent. It is currently trading at $10.95 (roughly Rs. 947.89), as per CoinMarketCap.

Unlike the Trump token, that underwent notable price fluctuations over the past 48 hours, the Melania token showed a relatively stable market movement.

According to information on the MelaniaMeme website, the memecoins are "digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement. The $MELANIA tokens can be traded on centralised crypto exchanges.

The market cap of Melania's memecoin token currently stands at $1.61 billion (roughly Rs. 14,022 crore) with 150 million tokens in circulation. The maximum supply of these tokens is also capped at one billion.

Market Impact

The Solana token, $SOL, has emerged among the top beneficiaries of the launch of these memecoins. Due to the increased activity related to the Official Trump and Melania memecoins, the SOL token rose to its all-time high of $293 (roughly Rs. 25,343).

Market experts have advised investors to tread carefully with investing in these memecoins.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, Balaji Srihari, Vice President of CoinSwitch said, “These tokens are seeing a lot of volatility at present. We don't know what the roadmap is like or if there are plans to make it more than a meme coin. Staying informed about market trends and updates is critical for making confident and well-informed decisions. Always prioritise due diligence and a risk-aware approach to safeguard your financial interests.”

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Trump Token, Melania Memecoin, Crypto Tokens
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple May Bring Redesigned Mail App With AI Capabilities to iPad and Mac in April: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Official Trump Crypto Token Price Drops Sharply as Melania Trump Launches Memecoin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  2. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  3. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  4. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  6. FAA Investigates SpaceX Starship Explosion During Its Seventh Test Flight
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers
  8. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs
  2. Crypto Industry Lists Regulatory Framework at the Top of Its Donald Trump Wish List
  3. Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes
  5. Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Raises Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS
  7. OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon
  8. Pterosaur Tails Combined Aerodynamic Precision and Display Adaptations, Reveal New Study
  9. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »